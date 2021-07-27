AUD/USD moves back closer to session tops, bulls await a move beyond 0.7400

  • The emergence of some selling around the USD assisted AUD/USD to recover early lost ground.
  • Disappointing US Durable Goods Orders further weighed on the USD and remained supportive.
  • COVID-19 jitters and a generally softer risk tone might cap gains for the perceived riskier aussie.

The AUD/USD pair recovered over 40 pips from the daily swing lows and climbed back closer to daily swing highs, around the 0.7375-80 region.

Having found some support near the 0.7335-30 region, the AUD/USD pair attracted some buying on Tuesday and has now moved closer to the top end of a multi-day-old trading range resistance. The US dollar struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains amid a sharp intraday decline in the US Treasury bond yields and extended some support to the AUD/USD pair.

The intraday USD selling picked up pace during the early North American session in reaction to disappointing US Durable Goods Orders data. In fact, the headline orders recorded a modest 0.8% growth in June as against 2.1% anticipated. Adding to this, orders excluding transportation items also fell short of market expectations and rose 0.3% during the reported month.

That said, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets might act as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback. Worries that the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, might cap any meaningful gains for the perceived riskier aussie.

Investors might also refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of this week's key event risk – the FOMC monetary policy meeting. Even from a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair has been struggling to move back above the 0.7400 round-figure mark. This further makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7377
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 0.7384
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7441
Daily SMA50 0.7586
Daily SMA100 0.765
Daily SMA200 0.7594
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7391
Previous Daily Low 0.733
Previous Weekly High 0.7417
Previous Weekly Low 0.7288
Previous Monthly High 0.7794
Previous Monthly Low 0.7477
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7368
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7353
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7346
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7308
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7285
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7407
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7429
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7468

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

