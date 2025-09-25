AUD/USD: More likely to trade in a lower range of 0.6565/0.6605 – UOB Group

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We turned slightly negative on AUD on Monday (22 Sep, spot at 0.6595), indicating that 'while downward momentum has not increased significantly, AUD could edge lower and test 0.6550.' After AUD traded in a range for a few days, we indicated yesterday (24 Sep, spot at 0.6600) that 'downward momentum is starting to fade, and unless we see a meaningful decline soon, a breach of 0.6635 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 0.6650) would mean that AUD is likely to trade in a range rather than edging lower.' AUD subsequently rose to a high of 0.6628 before dropping sharply to 0.6575. While there has been no significant increase in downward momentum, the price action suggests that the likelihood of AUD testing 0.6550 is increasing. On the upside, the ‘strong resistance’ level remains at 0.6635 for now."

24-HOUR VIEW: "Following AUD’s price movements two days ago, we highlighted yesterday that 'momentum indicators are mostly flat, and today, we expect AUD to trade in a range of 0.6585/0.6620.' We did not anticipate the increase in volatility, as AUD rose to 0.6628 and then dropped to a low of 0.6575. As the decline came after a brief upward move, downward momentum has not increased much. Rather than continuing to weaken today, AUD is more likely to trade in a lower range of 0.6565/0.6605."

Rather than continuing to weaken, Australian Dollar (AUD) is more likely to trade in a lower range of 0.6565/0.6605. In the longer run, the price action suggests that the likelihood of AUD testing 0.6550 is increasing, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.