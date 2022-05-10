- The AUD/USD is dropping 0.30% in the day and 2.03% in the week.
- Sentiment remains negative, though the Australian dollar lifts from daily lows.
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: The major is in a downtrend, and a move towards 0.7000-50 might be an opportunity for bears, as they target 0.6500.
The Australian dollar is snapping three consecutive days of losses against the greenback despite being weighed by negative China’s economic data, which showed that exports slowed to their weakest in almost two years as the zero-tolerance policy halted factory production. At 0.6952, the AUD/USD is recovering some ground on Tuesday.
Late in the North American session, market sentiment shifted negative, except for the Nasdaq 100. The Federal Reserve tightening as it is struggling at inflation four times its target, China’s Covid-19 crisis, and the Ukraine-Russia war weigh on market mood, consequently affecting risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian dollar.
Fed speakers dominate Tuesday’s headlines
The Fed parade continued with New York Fed John Williams, Richmond’s Thomas Barkin and Cleveland’s Loretta Mester on Tuesday. They all agreed on 50-bps increases in the June and July meetings, while Mester added that the Fed would not rule out 75-bps hikes if needed.
As of writing, Fed Governor Christopher Waller was crossing the wires and said that inflation is too high and it’s the Fed’s job to get it down. He favors front loading rates and emphasized that this is the time to hit it with rate increases because the economy can take it.
On Monday, reports from China showed that its exports decelerated to their weakest level in nearly two years, as Covid-19 related restrictions halted factory production and hurt domestic demand. Late in the week, the Chinese Inflation Rate and prices paid by producers will shed some light on a possible “stagflation” scenario in the second-largest economy in the world.
In the meantime, the Australian docket, featured in the Asian session, Retail Sales and Business Confidence, thought did not lift the AUD/USD above the 0.7000 figure. The former came in line with the 1.6% foreseen, while Business Confidence down ticked from 12 to 10. Later in the session, at around 12:30 GMT, the Westpac Consumer Confidence is estimated to fall from the previous month 95.7 to 94.7.
Meanwhile, the US economic docket would feature additional Fed speakers; Neil Kashkari, the next one crossing the wires. Data-wise, US inflation figures will be unveiled on Wednesday, followed by prices paid by producers on Thursday and Consumer Sentiment on Friday.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the AUD/USD remains downward pressured. The MACD is aiming downwards, further confirming the aforementioned, as AUD/USD bears target the 0.6500 price level.
The AUD/USD first support would be 0.6900. A breach of the latter would expose June 2020 swing low at around 0.6776. Once cleared, it would expose the May 2020 swing highs around 0.6616, followed by the 0.6500 mark.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6952
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6954
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7233
|Daily SMA50
|0.7336
|Daily SMA100
|0.7259
|Daily SMA200
|0.728
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7074
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6944
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7267
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7029
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7024
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6908
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6861
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6778
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7037
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.712
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7167
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0550 as US stocks turn south
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum after having advanced higher toward 1.0600 earlier in the day and retreated below 1.0550 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes started to erase the opening gains, allowing the greenback to find demand as a safe haven.
GBP/USD loses traction, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD is trading in the lower half of its daily range and edging lower toward 1.2300 in the American session. Despite falling US Treasury bond yields, the greenback holds its ground amid a negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment.
Gold on its way to challenging the $1,800 threshold
Gold started the day positively, advancing to an intraday high of $1,865.43 as demand for the greenback remained subdued. The latter returned with Wall Street’s open, as US indexes quickly trimmed early gains, while XAU/USD fell to $1,841.38, its lowest since early February.
XRP price stands out as the most bullish looking crypto
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
UPST loses more than half its value on dismal earnings report
Upstart Holdings share price has collapsed on after-hours and pre-market trading after the credit-lending company released dismal earnings figures after the Monday close.