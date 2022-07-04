- The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to raise rates by 50 bps.
- The Australian dollar is holding steadily above 0.6850 on positive China data as the RBA’s decision looms.
- Aussie dollar traders should also be aware of Iron Ore prices, tumbling almost $50 a ton from YTD highs.
The Aussie dollar pares last Friday’s losses and edges up on the second trading day of July, gaining 0.76%, amidst a quiet North American session. At 0.6864. the AUD/USD reflects an upbeat market mood in the FX space.
The AUD benefits from positive China PMIs, ahead of the RBA’s decision
European equities bounced, as well as the Asian ones, except for the China A-50 and the Hang Seng. That said, it depicts a mixed mood tilted slightly positively, maintaining the AUD bid. Also, better-than-expected manufacturing PMIs from China, mainly Caixin’s, is back in expansionary territory, despite late developments surrounding the coronavirus zero tolerance.
Another factor keeping the Australian dollar strong is the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy decision. The RBA is expected to hike 25 or 50 bps, though the base scenario for most analysts is the larger one.
In a note, analysts at TD Securities wrote, “We believe the RBA should hike the cash rate by more than 50bps at tomorrow’s meeting in light of strong domestic data prints. We had forecast a 65bps hike for the July meeting, but listening to Governor Lowe’s most recent guidance, explicitly stating the Board will discuss 25 or 50 at the July meeting, we shifted our call last week and expect the RBA to hike 50bps tomorrow.”
Elsewhere, the greenback recovered some ground, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) up 0.08%, sitting at 105.201. Australian dollar traders should be aware of Iron Ore prices, which have tumbled to $114.45 a ton from YTD highs around $160.00.
In the week ahead, the Australian economic calendar will feature the S&P Global Services and Composite PMIs for June, alongside the AIG Construction Index and the RBA’s monetary policy decision. Across the pond, the US docket will feature Factory Orders for May, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMIs, Fed speakers, and the US Nonfarm Payrolls report for June
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6864
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72
|Today daily open
|0.6815
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6985
|Daily SMA50
|0.7043
|Daily SMA100
|0.72
|Daily SMA200
|0.7223
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6906
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6764
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6965
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6818
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.675
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6686
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7035
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0400 in choppy session
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0400 in the American session after having climbed above 1.0460 earlier in the day. US markets are closed due to the Independence holiday and the pair is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2100 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD has reversed its direction in the second half of the day and erased a large portion of its daily gains. The pair trades within a touching distance of 1.2100 as the US Dollar Index holds above 105.00 despite subdued trading action.
Gold bears don’t need to take holidays
Gold consolidates in a tight range, just above $1,800, with trading limited amid a holiday in the US. Fourth of July, which means stock and bond markets are closed, limiting financial activity at this time of the day. Nevertheless, gold shed some ground after a failed attempt to advance at the beginning of the day.
Shytoshi Kusama teases ShibArmy, here’s what to expect
Shiba Inu project leader Shytoshi Kusama reappeared on Twitter with a cryptic tweet, after a fifteen day break. The mysterious disappearance of Shiba Inu’s founder Ryoshi had pushed the spotlight on Shytoshi Kusama.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!