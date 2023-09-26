AUD/USD manages to hold above 0.6400, upside potential seems limited amid bullish USD

- AUD/USD continues to find support near 0.6400, though remains confined in a familiar range.
- The USD stands by the YTD peak amid the Fed's hawkish outlook and caps gains for the pair.
- Worries about a property crisis in China also hold back the Aussie bulls from placing fresh bets.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some dip-buying in the vicinity of the 0.6400 round-figure mark during the Asian session on Tuesday and touches a fresh daily high in the last hour. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6425 regio, up less than 0.10% for the day, and remain confined in a familiar range held over the past two weeks or so.
The US Dollar (USD) takes a brief pause following the recent rally to its highest level since December 2022 and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the AUD/USD pair. That said, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook favours the USD bulls, which, along with concerns about a property market crisis in China, should keep a lid on any meaningful recovery for the major. The US central bank last week reiterated that interest rates will remain higher for longer and backed the case for at least one more 25 bps rate hike by the end of this year.
The bets were reaffirmed by comments from influential FOMC members, saying that borrowing costs will need to remain elevated for an extended period to bring inflation back to the 2% target. Furthermore, investors are now getting increasingly wary about the potential inflationary impact of rising Oil prices. Adding to this, the incoming resilient US macro data should allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance. Meanwhile, policymakers see just two rate cuts in 2024 as compared to four projected previously and continue to push the US Treasury bond yields higher.
In fact, the yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond jumps to a 17-year high and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbs beyond the 4.50% threshold for the first time since 2007. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD is to the upside, suggesting that any attempted recovery around the AUD/USD pair is more likely to get sold into. Traders now look to the US economic docket – featuring the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, New Home Sales and the Richmond Manufacturing Index – for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6423
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.6424
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6432
|Daily SMA50
|0.6515
|Daily SMA100
|0.6601
|Daily SMA200
|0.6695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6447
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6404
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6511
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.642
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6431
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6403
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6382
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6361
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6467
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6488
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
