AUD/USD losing upside momentum – UOB

By Pablo Piovano

FX Strategists at UOB Group stay bullish on the Aussie Dollar, although the upside momentum could be running out of steam.

Key Quotes

“We turned bullish about 2 weeks ago when AUD broke above 0.7600. Since then AUD has been caught in a 0.7605/0.7696 range and has been unable to much headway despite overall bullish indications”.

“While the price action appears to be forming a ‘bullish flag’, the rapidly deteriorating upward momentum suggests that time is running out for AUD bulls”.

“Unless there is a clear break above 0.7695/00 soon, the risk of short-term top would grow quickly but confirmation is only upon a break below the current stop-loss at 0.7615 (the overnight low of 0.7618 came very close to this level)”.

“After the prolonged consolidation, a clear break above 0.7695/00 could unleash a rapid acceleration higher towards 0.7775/80 (high in November last year)”.

 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 0.7565
0.0%100.0%18.0%0-1001020304050607080901001100
  • 18% Bullish
  • 82% Bearish
  • 0% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 0.7500
100.0%92.0%15.0%01020304050607080901000
  • 15% Bullish
  • 77% Bearish
  • 8% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 0.7378
100.0%91.0%10.0%01020304050607080901000
  • 10% Bullish
  • 81% Bearish
  • 10% Sideways
Bias Bearish

 