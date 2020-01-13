AUD/USD loses traction, retreats to 0.6900 area

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • SCMP says US-China trade war is not over yet. 
  • US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains near-mid-97s.
  • Coming up: Trade Balance data from China on Tuesday.

The AUD/USD pair inched higher during the Asian trading hours as markets started the week on a positive note before the US and China sign the phase-one of the trade deal on Wednesday. After climbing to a daily high of 0.6920, however, the pair reversed its direction and turned flat on the day near 0.6900. 

US-China phase-one deal details awaited

Over the weekend, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin noted that the phase-two negotiations will start following the signing of the phase-one deal and announced that the details of the agreement will be published ahead of the ceremony on Wednesday. On the other hand, citing Taoron Notes, a social media account linked to the Chinese government, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) argued that the trade war was not over yet there were many uncertainties down the road.

Meanwhile, the greenback seems to be finding demand after suffering modest losses against its rivals on Friday following the uninspiring labour market data. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.13% on the day at 97.48, making it difficult for the pair to stay in the positive territory.

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from the US or Australia and investors will be paying close attention to the Trade Balance data from China during the Asian session on Tuesday.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.69
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 0.6906
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6924
Daily SMA50 0.6868
Daily SMA100 0.6833
Daily SMA200 0.6893
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6912
Previous Daily Low 0.685
Previous Weekly High 0.6959
Previous Weekly Low 0.6848
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6888
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6874
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6867
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6827
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6805
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6929
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6951
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6991

 

 

