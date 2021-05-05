AUD/USD looks to register daily gains, steadies around 0.7750

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD remains on track to close the day in the positive territory.
  • Wall Street's main indexes post modest daily gains.
  • US Dollar Index stays flat around 91.30 in late American session.

The AUD/USD pair gained traction on Wednesday supported by risk flows and rising copper price before going into a consolidation phase during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair, which touched a daily high of 0.7755, was trading at 0.7745, rising 0.5% on a daily basis.

AUD capitalizes on risk flows, rising copper prices

The benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchanged reached its highest level in ten years at $10,040 on Wednesday and provided a boost to the commodity-sensitive AUD. 

In the meantime, the strong gains witnessed in major European equity indexes made it difficult for the greenback to attract investors as a safe haven. The US Dollar Index stayed relatively quiet in a tight range above 91.00 and allowed the AUD's market valuation to remain the primary driver of AUD/USD's movements.

The data from the US showed on Wednesday that the ADP Employment Change rose to +742,000 in April from +565,000 in March. Although this reading fell short of the market expectation of +800,000, it failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. Moreover, the ISM Services PMI edged lower to 62.7 in April from 63.7.

There won't be any data releases featured in the Australian economic docket on Thursday. Later in the day, the US Department of Labor will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims report.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7744
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 0.7706
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7718
Daily SMA50 0.7713
Daily SMA100 0.7707
Daily SMA200 0.7471
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7766
Previous Daily Low 0.7674
Previous Weekly High 0.7819
Previous Weekly Low 0.7696
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7709
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7731
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7665
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7624
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7574
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7757
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7807
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7848

 

 

EUR/USD battles 1.20 after disappointing US data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 after dipping below that level beforehand. ADP's Nonfarm Payrolls figures disappointed with an increase of 742,000 jobs and ISM Services PMI missed with 62.7 points. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions

GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD continues to fluctuate between key levels below $1,800

XAU/USD turned south after failing to break above $1,800 earlier in the week. 20-day SMA continues to act as support, limits gold downside. Gold could have a tough time gathering bullish momentum unless it reclaims $1,800.

Gold News

S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Buy the Yellen dip already

One day of modest losses and it feels like the crash of 1929 by the tone of many media commentators. The Dow actually finished up yesterday while the S&P 500 took a modest fall. 

Read more

