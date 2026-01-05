TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD inches up on weak US PMI, RBA policy outlook supports

  • AUD/USD trades slightly higher after disappointing US ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
  • Rising geopolitical tensions boost safe-haven demand in favor of the US Dollar.
  • Expectations around Australian inflation and RBA policy remain a potential support.
AUD/USD inches up on weak US PMI, RBA policy outlook supports
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

AUD/USD trades around 0.6700 on Monday, up 0.10% on the day, after erasing previous intraday losses following the release of the US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data. The Australian Dollar (AUD) shows resilience despite an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.

Sentiment around the Australian Dollar is influenced by the latest Chinese statistics. China’s RatingDog Services PMI slipped to 52.0 in December from 52.1 in November, pointing to a slight slowdown in activity in the services sector. At the same time, RatingDog reported last week that the Manufacturing PMI edged up to 50.1 in December from 49.9 previously, moving marginally back into expansion territory. Any change in the Chinese economy remains crucial for the Australian Dollar, as China is Australia’s main trading partner.

On the domestic front, expectations of monetary tightening continue to provide underlying support to the Aussie. Market participants are turning their attention to Australia’s fourth-quarter Consumer Price Index (CPI), due on January 28. Several analysts believe that a stronger-than-expected core inflation reading could prompt the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to raise interest rates at its February 3 meeting. RBA Governor Michele Bullock recently noted that while the board did not explicitly consider an immediate rate hike, it did discuss the conditions under which monetary policy might need to be tightened.

On the US side, the US Dollar (USD) was supported earlier in the day by safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions in Latin America. The Greenback benefited from developments surrounding Venezuela, after the United States (US) captured President Nicolas Maduro, an event that has revived geopolitical concerns and strengthened the US Dollar.

However, the USD trend reverted after the release of the US Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing PMI. The index fell for a third consecutive month to 47.9 in December, down from 48.2 in November and below market expectations of 48.3. The reading signals a faster contraction in US manufacturing activity, driven mainly by declines in production and inventories, while price pressures remain elevated. Although some components, such as New Orders and Export Orders, showed marginal improvement, the overall data reinforce signs of a cooling industrial sector, adding nuance to the outlook for US growth and monetary policy expectations.

Markets continue to price in two additional Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in 2026. Investors also remain attentive to the prospect of US President Donald Trump nominating a new Fed Chair when Jerome Powell’s term ends in May, a move seen as potentially tilting monetary policy toward a more accommodative stance. Minutes from the December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting showed that several officials judged it would be appropriate to pause further rate cuts as long as inflation continues to ease gradually.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.17%-0.27%-0.23%0.20%-0.16%-0.23%0.18%
EUR-0.17%-0.41%-0.33%0.03%-0.33%-0.38%0.01%
GBP0.27%0.41%0.06%0.48%0.11%0.05%0.46%
JPY0.23%0.33%-0.06%0.42%0.05%-0.01%0.40%
CAD-0.20%-0.03%-0.48%-0.42%-0.36%-0.42%-0.02%
AUD0.16%0.33%-0.11%-0.05%0.36%-0.05%0.34%
NZD0.23%0.38%-0.05%0.00%0.42%0.05%0.40%
CHF-0.18%-0.01%-0.46%-0.40%0.02%-0.34%-0.40%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD regains the 1.1700 mark after US data

EUR/USD regains the 1.1700 mark after US data

EUR/USD extends its intraday recovery in the American session on Monday, changing hands at around 1.1700. The  US Dollar advanced throughout the first half od the day, benefiting from the cautious market mood following the US military intervention in Venezuela throughout the first half of the day, now shedding ground following the release of discouraging US data.

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3500 after weak US figures

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3500 after weak US figures

GBP/USD trades at fresh intraday highs  just above the 1.3500 mark in the American session on Monday, as the US Dollar accelerated its slump following the release of the December ISM Manufacturing PMI. The index contracted to 47.9 from the 48.2 posted in November, also missing the expected 48.3.

Gold clings to strong daily gains near $4,450

Gold clings to strong daily gains near $4,450

Gold started the week on a bullish note and is currently extending its intraday advance. The bright metal benefited from mounting geopolitical tensions, triggered by the US decision to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. A softer-than-anticipated US ISM Manufacturing PMI adds to Gold’s advance.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls remain in control amid ETF inflows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls remain in control amid ETF inflows

Bitcoin rises above the 50-day EMA, supported by a resurgence of ETF inflows. Ethereum remains above $3,100 as the crypto market broadly shrugs off mounting geopolitical tensions.

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

2025 was chaotic. 2026 might be even more so, if this weekend’s drama is anything to go by. Sometime soon, the Supreme Court will rule on President Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose country‑level tariffs - and betting markets put the odds of him losing at 70–80%.

Ripple gains momentum as ETF inflows and derivatives demand rise

Ripple gains momentum as ETF inflows and derivatives demand rise

Ripple edges up above $2.13 at the time of writing on Monday, reflecting steady interest in risk assets across the cryptocurrency market despite geopolitical tensions. XRP is rising for the fifth consecutive day, supported by steady inflows into spot ETFs. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers