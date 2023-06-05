AUD/USD holds steady near daily peak, around 0.6600 ahead of US ISM Services PMI

- AUD/USD reverses an intraday dip on Monday, though lacks any follow-through buying.
- Bets for another 25 bps Fed rate hike in June underpin the USD and cap gains for the pair.
- Traders look to the US ISM Services PMI for some impetus ahead of the RBA on Tuesday.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some dip-buying near the 0.6580 area and climbs to the top end of its intraday trading range during the early North American session on Monday. The pair currently trades just above the 0.6600 mark and remains well within the striking distance of a nearly two-week high touched on Friday.
A private-sector survey showed on Monday that China's services activity picked up in May and raises hopes of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy. Adding to this, speculations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could tighten its policy further lend some support to the China-proxy Aussie. The upside for the AUD/USD pair, however, seems limited, at least for the time being, as traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the RBA meeting on Tuesday. Apart from this, a strong follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying further contributes to capping the major.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, builds on Friday's post-NFP goodish rebound from over a one-week low and continues gaining traction for the second successive day amid expectations for additional rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. In fact, the current market pricing indicates a 30% chance of another 25 bps lift-off at the end of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting on June 14. This remains supportive of a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields, which underpins the buck and holds back the AUD/USD bulls from placing fresh bets.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, the aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the AUD/USD pair's recent recovery from the multi-month low touched last week. In the meantime, traders on Monday will take cues from the release of the US ISM Services PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6605
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.661
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6626
|Daily SMA50
|0.6664
|Daily SMA100
|0.6755
|Daily SMA200
|0.6695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6639
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6565
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6639
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6458
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6571
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6531
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6497
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6718
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
