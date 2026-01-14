TRENDING:
AUD/USD holds steady as US data, Chinese support balance outlook

  • US Retail Sales surprise to the upside in November, reinforcing the view of a still resilient economy.
  • US inflation figures strengthen expectations of a steady policy stance from the Federal Reserve.
  • The Australian Dollar finds support from Chinese data and firmer expectations toward the Reserve Bank of Australia.
Ghiles Guezout

AUD/USD trades around 0.6680 on Wednesday at the time of writing, virtually unchanged on the day, as investors digest a series of key macroeconomic releases from the United States (US) and Asia.

On the US side, Retail Sales rose by 0.6% in November, well above market expectations of 0.4%, following a 0.1% contraction in October. These figures, published by the US Census Bureau, point to resilient household demand. At the same time, the Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by 3% YoY in November, exceeding expectations, while core PPI also rose by 3% annually. On the consumer side, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 2.7% YoY in December, in line with forecasts, while core inflation came in at 2.6%, slightly below expectations.

This set of data reinforces the view that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is likely to keep interest rates unchanged at its upcoming meeting. Market pricing continues to suggest that the first rate cut is unlikely before mid-year, providing fundamental support to the US Dollar (USD).

In Australia, the Australian Dollar (AUD) draws additional support from developments in China. China’s Trade Balance posted a surplus of $114.1 billion in December, exceeding expectations and supporting currencies sensitive to Chinese growth dynamics, such us the Aussie. Domestically, Australian housing data also underpin the currency. Building Permits surged 15.2% MoM in November to 18,406 units, a near four-year high, marking a sharp rebound after the previous month’s decline.

Persistent strength in housing demand could keep the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cautious on inflation dynamics, despite a recent moderation in consumer price pressures. This backdrop fuels expectations that monetary policy could remain restrictive for longer than previously anticipated, offering structural support to the Australian Dollar.

Overall, the AUD/USD pair remains in a wait-and-see mode, caught between still-solid US fundamentals and region-specific factors favoring the Australian Dollar, as investors look for fresh macroeconomic catalysts to drive a clearer directional move.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.09%-0.19%-0.54%-0.02%0.00%-0.13%-0.17%
EUR0.09%-0.10%-0.46%0.07%0.09%-0.04%-0.08%
GBP0.19%0.10%-0.34%0.17%0.19%0.05%0.02%
JPY0.54%0.46%0.34%0.53%0.55%0.40%0.38%
CAD0.02%-0.07%-0.17%-0.53%0.02%-0.12%-0.15%
AUD-0.00%-0.09%-0.19%-0.55%-0.02%-0.13%-0.17%
NZD0.13%0.04%-0.05%-0.40%0.12%0.13%-0.03%
CHF0.17%0.08%-0.02%-0.38%0.15%0.17%0.03%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

