AUD/USD holds positive ground above 0.6730, eyes on US GDP data

- AUD/USD drifts higher near 0.6732 despite the firmer USD.
- November’s US Existing Home Sales were better than expected, the December’s CB Consumer Confidence grew by the most since early 2021.
- The RBA meeting minutes showed the central bank opened the door for further tightening amid encouraging signs of falling inflation.
- Market players await US weekly Jobless Claims, Q3 GDP, and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Survey.
The AUD/USD pair trades on a stronger note during the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair snaps its two-day losing streak on the day despite the upbeat US economic data and the modest rebound in the US Dollar (USD). AUD/USD currently trades near 0.6732, up 0.10% on the day.
US Data released on Wednesday came in better than the market expectation. The US Existing Home Sales rose to an annual rate of 3.82M in November, above the market consensus of 3.77M. Meanwhile, CB Consumer Confidence for December grew by the most since early 2021, climbing from 101.0 to 110.07.
On the Aussie front, the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) showed a hawkish tone. The central bank opened the door for further tightening amid the encouraging signs of falling inflationary pressures across the economy. However, it will depend on the incoming data and the evolving assessment of risks.
Traders will monitor the US weekly Jobless Claims, a new estimate for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter (Q3), and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Survey. On Friday, the attention will shift to November’s Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE). These figures could give a clear direction to the AUD/USD pair.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6731
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|0.6762
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.662
|Daily SMA50
|0.6487
|Daily SMA100
|0.6463
|Daily SMA200
|0.6578
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6775
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6701
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6729
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.654
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6677
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6318
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6746
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6729
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6717
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6672
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6643
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.682
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6865
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains ground above 0.6800, US PCE data eyed
The AUD/USD pair gains ground above the 0.6800 mark, the highest in five months during the early Asian session on Friday. The uptick of the pair is bolstered by the softer US Dollar and risk appetite. AUD/USD is trading at 0.6801, down 0.02% on the day.
EUR/USD hovers aorund 1.1000 as US Dollar remains under pressure Premium
EUR/USD is testing levels above 1.1000 as the US Dollar remains under pressure. Higher Treasury yields are not helping the Greenback. US economic data came in mixed on Thursday, ahead of Friday's crucial Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (Core PCE). The US Dollar Index posted the lowest daily close since July.
Gold at the upper end of its weekly range Premium
Gold gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward $2,050 in the American session on Thursday. Following the downward revision to Q3 US GDP growth, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield slumped to its lowest level since July below 3.9%, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
Here’s why ImmutableX price could crash 30% in a bull market
ImmutableX (IMX) price is at a pivotal point and could trigger a steep correction soon despite the broadly optimistic sentiment in the crypto market. Momentum indicators are supporting this move, but there are a few caveats to this potential downtrend.
Overextended US equity rally given a scare but attempts to return to business as usual
EU mid-market update: Overextended US equity rally given a scare but attempts to return to business as usual; China responds to tariffs with export bans.