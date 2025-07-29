Australian Dollar steadies as US Dollar remains stronger ahead of US-China discussions

The Australian Dollar remains subdued as the US Dollar receives support from trade optimism.

US-China trade talks are set to resume on Tuesday.

The RBA is expected to monitor the June labor force data and second-quarter inflation figures closely.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) moves little after registering losses in the previous three consecutive sessions, trading around 0.6520 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair faced challenges as the US Dollar (USD) rose on the trade deal between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU).

The US and EU reached a framework trade agreement on Sunday that sets 15% tariffs on most European goods, taking effect on August 1. This deal has ended a months-long stand-off, per Bloomberg.

Traders keep their eyes on further developments in the US-China trade talks. The discussions are set to resume on Tuesday after top economic officials from both nations held over five hours of negotiations in Stockholm on Monday. The purpose of this meeting is to resolve ongoing disputes and extend their trade truce by another three months.

US Treasury Chief Scott Bessent met with China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng at Sweden’s Rosenbad government offices. The meeting comes ahead of an August 12 deadline to finalize a long-term tariff agreement with the Trump administration, building on preliminary deals reached in May and June that had helped ease tensions.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to keep the benchmark interest rate steady between 4.25% and 4.50% at its July meeting. The FOMC press conference will be observed for any signs that rate cuts may start in September.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to closely watch the June labor force data and second-quarter inflation figures before deciding on a potential rate cut. Both the monthly and quarterly CPI reports are scheduled for release later this week.

Australian Dollar moves below nine-day EMA

The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6520 on Tuesday. The daily chart’s technical analysis indicates a prevailing bullish bias as the pair remains within the ascending channel pattern. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved below the 50 mark, indicating that a bearish bias is active. Additionally, the pair is positioned below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating that short-term price momentum is weaker.

Australian Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.07% 0.06% -0.15% -0.03% -0.07% 0.10% 0.03% EUR -0.07% -0.02% -0.24% -0.10% -0.13% -0.08% -0.02% GBP -0.06% 0.02% -0.24% -0.08% -0.10% -0.06% -0.02% JPY 0.15% 0.24% 0.24% 0.11% 0.07% 0.17% 0.29% CAD 0.03% 0.10% 0.08% -0.11% -0.10% 0.13% 0.06% AUD 0.07% 0.13% 0.10% -0.07% 0.10% 0.06% 0.12% NZD -0.10% 0.08% 0.06% -0.17% -0.13% -0.06% 0.03% CHF -0.03% 0.02% 0.02% -0.29% -0.06% -0.12% -0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).