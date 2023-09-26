AUD/USD holds below the 0.6400 mark ahead of the Australian CPI

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:
  • AUD/USD attracts some sellers amid the risk aversion and stronger USD.
  • The US CB Consumer Confidence (Sep) rose by 103 vs. 108.7 prior, a four-month low.
  • The annual Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August is expected to rise from 4.9% to 5.2%.

The AUD/USD pair remains under selling pressure and drops below 0.6400 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The pair is weighed by the negative sentiment and a decline in commodity prices. The pair currently trades around 0.6394, losing 0.03% on the day.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the USD relative to a basket of foreign currencies, hovers around 106.17 after retreating from the highest level since November of 106.26.

On Tuesday, the US Consumer Confidence released by the Conference Board (CB) for September rose by 103.0 from 108.7 in August. The data indicated the impact of higher interest rates and concerns about the political environment. The Building Permits came in at 1.541M in August versus 1.443M prior. Additionally, the House Price Index for July climbed to 0.8% MoM from 0.4% in the previous reading, better than expected at 0.5%. New Home Sales dropped -8.7% in August from an 8% increase in July.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to hold the interest rate unchanged in the 5.25% to 5.50% range last week. In terms of macroeconomic predictions, most members still expect further rate rises later this year. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President, Neel Kashkari stated on Tuesday that he is one of the fed policymakers who sees one more rate hike this year. He added that US rates probably have to go a little bit higher and be held there for longer, to cool things off. The hawkish comments from Fed officials boost the US Dollar (USD) across the board and act as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair.

On the other hand, the Aussie attracts some sellers due to risk aversion. The release of Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be a closely watched event. The release of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Minutes on the September monetary policy meeting revealed that additional tightening may be necessary if inflation proves more persistent than anticipated. But the case for maintaining the status quo was stronger. This, in turn, might cap the upside of the Aussie and weigh on the AUD/USD pair.

Market participants will closely watch the Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August due later on Wednesday. The annual figure is expected to rise from 4.9% to 5.2%. Also, the US Durable Goods Orders report will be released on Wednesday. The attention will shift to the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred measure of consumer inflation, due on Friday. The annual figure is expected to drop from 4.2% to 3.9%. Traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6395
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 0.6424
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6432
Daily SMA50 0.6515
Daily SMA100 0.6601
Daily SMA200 0.6695
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6447
Previous Daily Low 0.6404
Previous Weekly High 0.6511
Previous Weekly Low 0.6385
Previous Monthly High 0.6724
Previous Monthly Low 0.6364
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.642
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6431
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6403
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6382
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6361
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6445
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6467
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6488

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since December Premium

EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since December

A strong US Dollar sent EUR/USD to reach a new low at 1.0488. The pair later stabilized around 1.0500, marking the lowest daily close since December 2022. The overbought US Dollar remains robust, driven by risk-off sentiment. Spain and Germany are set to release inflation data on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rebounds modestly to 1.2150

GBP/USD rebounds modestly to 1.2150

 

GBP/USD reached a new multi-month low at 1.2110 and then rebounded modestly, finding resistance at the 1.2150 area. A strong US Dollar, suppored by risk aversion and higher Treasury yields, keeps the pair under pressure.

GBP/USD News

Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD Premium

Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD

Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 for the first time since March on Wednesday. After a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield regained traction and rose toward 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC upward potential under threat

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC upward potential under threat

Bitcoin (BTC) along with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices are all at Catch-22 moments, testing key levels that will determine the next directional bias. Depending on how bulls play their hand, the next few hours could be a make or break moment for the top three leading cryptos.

Read more

Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower

Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) loses more ground on Wednesday. Anxiety is still top of mind with rebellious members of the US House of Representatives refusing to allow continuing spending bills to reach the floor for a vote.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures