AUD/USD holds above 0.6600, eyes on Chinese PMI, Core US PCE data

The AUD/USD pair loses traction to 0.6620 after retracing from its highest level in almost four months. The downtick of the pair is backed by the recovery of the US Dollar (USD) on diverging Federal Reserve (Fed) official comments on future rate hikes. The US economic US data have lifted the USD modestly from monthly lows. However, the upside remains capped in the near term as the market is pricing a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in May 2024 and seems to have abandoned any notion of rates being higher for longer. On Wednesday, the US economy expanded at an annualized rate of 5.2% during the third quarter from the previous reading of 4.9%, above the market consensus of 5.0. On the Aussie front, the Australian monthly CPI slowed in October, easing from 5.6% to 4.9% YoY. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock said that current monetary policy is restrictive, with higher rates dampening demand, especially in the context of persistent services inflation. Market players will keep an eye on China’s PMI data and Australia's Private Credit data on Thursday. That being said, the stronger-than-expected Chinese data could boost the Australian Dollar (AUD) as China is its largest trading partner. Also, the US will release the key figures, including the weekly Jobless Claims, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) for October, the Chicago PMI, and Pending Home Sales.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.