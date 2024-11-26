1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Last Wednesday (20 Nov, spot at 0.6530), we indicated that AUD could rebound to 0.6560, possibly 0.6600. After AUD struggled to extend its advance, we indicated last Friday (22 Nov, spot at 0.6510) that it ‘has not been able to make any headway on the upside.’ We added, ‘if AUD breaks below 0.6470 (‘strong support’ level), it would indicate that it is not rebounding further.’ Early today, AUD fell sharply, and broke below 0.6470. Upward momentum has faded. Although downward momentum is beginning to build, it is not enough to suggest a sustained decline. AUD must break and hold below 0.6440 before a move to 0.6400 can be expected. The likelihood of AUD breaking clearly below 0.6440 will increase in the next few days, provided that 0.6525 is not breached.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “We indicated yesterday that AUD ‘could advance above 0.6560 but is unlikely to reach the major resistance at 0.6600.’ Our view was incorrect, as AUD dropped from 0.6550 to 0.6487, closing largely unchanged at 0.6504 (+0.07%). In early Asian trade, AUD dropped sharply. The sharp decline has led to a buildup in momentum. AUD could continue to decline, possibly breaking below 0.6440. That said, it might not be able to maintain a foothold below this level. To sustain the momentum buildup, AUD must remain below 0.6510 (minor resistance is at 0.6490).”

Downward momentum is building; the Australian Dollar (AUD) could break below 0.6440 but might not be able to maintain a foothold below this level. In the longer run, AUD must break and hold below 0.6440 before a move to 0.6400 can be expected, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.