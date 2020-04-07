AUD/USD goes into consolidation below 0.6200

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • RBA keeps policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected.
  • US Dollar Index drops to 100 area on Tuesday.
  • Market mood remains upbeat with global equity indexes posting strong gains.

The AUD/USD pair closed the first day of the week decisively higher and extended its rally on Tuesday to touch its highest level in a week at 0.6194. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6185, adding 1.63%, or 100 pips, on a daily basis.

RBA's upbeat tone helps AUD gain traction

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced that it kept its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected. In its policy statement, the RBA noted that a coordinated monetary and fiscal response to the coronavirus outbreak would soften the expected economic contraction. "If conditions continue to improve, it is likely that smaller and less frequent bond purchases will be required," the RBA added to help the AUD preserve its strength.

Commenting on the RBA's policy statement, "the bank indicated market functioning has improved globally and this is evident in Australia as well," said TD Securities analysts. "If this continues, the RBA expects the scale of its support to be smaller and less frequent.”

Meanwhile, the greenback is having a difficult time in the risk-on market environment and helping the pair preserve its daily gains. With global equity indexes rising sharply for the second straight day on Tuesday, the US Dollar Index is down 0.6% on the day at 100.15. 

Later in the day, the IBB/TIPP Economic Optimism Index will be featured in the US economic docket.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6182
Today Daily Change 0.0096
Today Daily Change % 1.58
Today daily open 0.6086
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6068
Daily SMA50 0.6424
Daily SMA100 0.6647
Daily SMA200 0.6744
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6107
Previous Daily Low 0.5991
Previous Weekly High 0.6214
Previous Weekly Low 0.598
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6063
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6035
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6016
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5945
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6132
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6178
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6248

 

 

