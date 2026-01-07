AUD/USD gives up early gains ahead of US key economic releases

The AUD/USD pair surrenders its early gains and flattens around 0.6740 during the European trading session on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Aussie pair posted a fresh yearly high near 0.6765, but gave up entire gains, following the release of the Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that inflationary pressures grew at an annualized pace of 3.4%, slower than estimates of 3.7% and October’s reading of 3.8%. Month-on-month inflationary pressures remained flat again.

Slower-than-projected Australian CPI data is expected to turn out as a major drag on Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hawkish expectations. In the December policy meeting, the RBA signaled that the next move could be an interest rate hike if inflation proves to be persistent.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades flat ahead of key United States (US) economic releases. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, consolidates around 98.60.

A string of US economic data, such as ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data for December, and the JOLTS Job Opening data for November. Investors will pay close attention to US employment-linked data to get fresh cues on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. In 2025, the Fed delivered three interest rate cuts of 25 basis points (bps) to support weak labor demand.