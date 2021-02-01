AUD/USD gains bearish traction, eyes on the 0.7590 support level

The AUD/USD pair fell to a fresh 2020 low of 0.7591 last week, ending it with modest losses below the 0.7700 level. Bears could take their chances in a week where the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is having a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, briefs.
Key quotes
“On Tuesday, the RBA will have a monetary policy meeting, but little action is expected this time. Australia will later publish the final version on December Retail Sales, and the Services PMI for the same month.”
“The week will end with the US publishing the January Nonfarm Payroll report. The country is expected to have added 85K new jobs in the month, while the unemployment rate is foreseen steady at 6.7%.”
“Supports are located at 0.7640 and 0.7590 with a break below this last exacerbating the slump. The aussie needs to recover beyond 0.7740 to extend its gains towards 0.7815.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
