AUD/USD gains 16 pips as NZD jumps on RBNZ statement

AUD/USD tracks NZD/USD higher post-RBNZ rate decision.

Kiwi spiked hard on RBNZ's hawkish interest rate forecast.

The AUD/USD pair picked up a bid as the New Zealand dollar rose sharply after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) released its monetary policy statement at 01:00 GMT.

The Aussie dollar rose from 0.6717 to 0.6733 in the 15 minutes to 01:15 GMT. During the same time frame, the NZD/USD pair jumped from 0.6408 to 0.6462.

The buying interest around the Kiwi strengthened as the RBNZ delivered a status quo decision with a hawkish tilt. While the bank kept rates unchanged at 1%, as expected, its forecasts for the official cash rate (OCR) showed the borrowing costs will remain unchanged throughout 2020.

With the world awash in coronavirus fears, the investors were expecting the RBNZ to open the doors for deeper rate cuts later this year. The RBNZ took a page out of its Australian counterpart - the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) - which kept rates steady on Feb. 4 and downplayed the bushfire crisis and the continued coronavirus scare.

With rate decision out of the way, the focus now is on RBNZ's presser. Both NZD and AUD may extend gains if Governor Orr sounds hawkish.

It's worth noting that the risk rebound in the equity markets is supportive of sustained gains in the AUD and NZD pairs. The S&P and Nasdaq eked out record close on Tuesday, despite the decline in tech stocks. At press time, the AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6730 and the Kiwi is seen at 0.6463.

Technical levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6725 Today Daily Change 0.0011 Today Daily Change % 0.16 Today daily open 0.6714 Trends Daily SMA20 0.6778 Daily SMA50 0.6854 Daily SMA100 0.683 Daily SMA200 0.686 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6737 Previous Daily Low 0.668 Previous Weekly High 0.6775 Previous Weekly Low 0.6662 Previous Monthly High 0.704 Previous Monthly Low 0.6682 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6715 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6702 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6684 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6653 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6627 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6741 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6767 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6798



