AUD/USD gains 16 pips as NZD jumps on RBNZ statement

- AUD/USD tracks NZD/USD higher post-RBNZ rate decision.
- Kiwi spiked hard on RBNZ's hawkish interest rate forecast.
The AUD/USD pair picked up a bid as the New Zealand dollar rose sharply after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) released its monetary policy statement at 01:00 GMT.
The Aussie dollar rose from 0.6717 to 0.6733 in the 15 minutes to 01:15 GMT. During the same time frame, the NZD/USD pair jumped from 0.6408 to 0.6462.
The buying interest around the Kiwi strengthened as the RBNZ delivered a status quo decision with a hawkish tilt. While the bank kept rates unchanged at 1%, as expected, its forecasts for the official cash rate (OCR) showed the borrowing costs will remain unchanged throughout 2020.
With the world awash in coronavirus fears, the investors were expecting the RBNZ to open the doors for deeper rate cuts later this year. The RBNZ took a page out of its Australian counterpart - the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) - which kept rates steady on Feb. 4 and downplayed the bushfire crisis and the continued coronavirus scare.
With rate decision out of the way, the focus now is on RBNZ's presser. Both NZD and AUD may extend gains if Governor Orr sounds hawkish.
It's worth noting that the risk rebound in the equity markets is supportive of sustained gains in the AUD and NZD pairs. The S&P and Nasdaq eked out record close on Tuesday, despite the decline in tech stocks. At press time, the AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6730 and the Kiwi is seen at 0.6463.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6725
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6714
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6778
|Daily SMA50
|0.6854
|Daily SMA100
|0.683
|Daily SMA200
|0.686
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6737
|Previous Daily Low
|0.668
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6775
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6662
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6715
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6653
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6627
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6767
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6798
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD hits fresh four-day highs near 0.6470 on RBNZ's Orr
The buying interest around the NZD strengthens following the comments from the RBNZ Governor Orr, taking NZD/USD to print a fresh four-day high near 0.6470 region. NZD/SD rallied hard from near 0.6410 to 0.6465 after RBNZ kept rates on hold but surprised markets by forecasting no rate cut this year.
AUD/USD rises towards 0.6750, tracks the rally in Kiwi post-RBNZ
The AUD/USD pair picked up a bid as the New Zealand dollar rose sharply after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) released its monetary policy statement at 01:00 GMT. The Aussie dollar rose from 0.6717 to 0.6733 in the 15 minutes to 01:15 GMT.
USD/JPY bulls lapping up positive tones all around, eyeing 110.00
USD/JPY ranged between 109.75 and 109.95, as the defensive yen was underperforming in a risk-on environment on Wall Street. China’s National Health Commission said the number of new, confirmed coronavirus cases fell to 2,478 from 3,062 a day earlier.
Gold: Potential head-and-shoulders on the daily line chart
Gold seems to be charting a head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern on the daily line chart. A close below the neckline support at $1,555 would confirm breakdown and open the doors to $1,521 (target as per the measured move method).
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.