AUD/USD forced onto the back foot to decade lows, still no let-up on US dollar strength

- AUD/USD falls to decade low as DXY rallies towards 100, PBoC in easing cycle while RBA and coronavirus uncertainty prevails.
- Aussie Unemployment Rate miss kicked off the downside, RBA could be forced to cut sooner than expected if deteriorates further.
AUD/USD is right back onto the backfoot below a key support structure around the 0.6660/70s, forced to a decade low following a double whammy in Aisa on the unemployment miss and the People's Bank of China's second interest rate cut for the week. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.613 having fallen from a high of 0.6694 to a low of 0.6610.
First of all, markets were all set for the Aussie jobs data with a particular focus on the Unemployment Rate. Following a series of improvements in the data, the rate shot higher from 5.1% prior back to 5.3% which bemused the bulls. consequently, AUD/USD nudged lower, but it wasn't until the PBoC made their interest rate announcement that really gave up the ghost for the Aussie.
Addressing the Aussiejobs data before we get to the PBoC rate decisions, in the detail of the report, headline number came in at +13.5k, beating the consensus at +10k. What was promising also, which helped to underpin the Aussie from free fall was a sizeable increase in full-time jobs with a drop in part-time employment as well.
RBA to hold off cutting until unemployment rate deteriorates 'materially'
Additionally, something which analysts at TD Securities have pointed out, id that the "RBA's alternative measure of unemployment, the underutilisation rate (unemployment + underemployment) spiked to 13.9% from 13.4% indicating a significant pick up in spare capacity," the analysts explained.
"RBA Gov. Lowe indicated that the unemployment rate would need to deteriorate 'materially' for the RBA to cut. Notably, the next jobs report is on 19th March. Should that spike again, an April cut is on the cards. For now, we stick with April but the market may prefer May if the CPI print on 29th April disappoints."
Elsewhere, it was the PBoC that finally tipped over the apple cart with their interest rate cut announcements. Responding to the coronavirus, the central bank and reduced the country’s benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) to lower borrowing costs and ease financial strains on companies hit by the virus epidemic.
- China sets 1-year loan prime rate at 4.05% vs 4.15% a month earlier.
- China sets 5-year loan prime rate at 4.75% vs 4.80% a month earlier.
This followed a cut to the medium-term lending that was made on Monday as policymakers sought to ease the drag to the businesses from a coronavirus outbreak that has severely disrupted activity. The cut helped Chinese stock markets rally, which in turn lent support to other Asian bourses.
While this is seen to be a positive measure for markets, AUD has fallen in tandem with the Chinese Yuan. The markets are looking for further stimulus from the Chinese authorities and the PBoC is being priced for further incremental monetary easing. the analysts at TD Securities are looking for the central bank to target reserve requirement cuts alongside further counter-cyclical fiscal support – "but this is unlikely to be sufficient to prevent a sharp drop in Q1 growth and a hit to growth for the full year," the analysts argued.
Greenback charges on to levels last seen in 2017, DXY 9 pips shy of the 100 handle
Meanwhile, the US dollar has been turning heads with jaw-dropping gains through the 99 handle in the DXY and to the highest levels in the since April 2017 business. for a full load down on what's behind the move, our team of senior analysts discuss the ins and outs of recent events which have propelled the greenback trough critical resistance levels at the start of this year. Follow the discussing here: US Dollar Strength: About more than the coronavirus' contagion
AUD/USD levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6618
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.88
|Today daily open
|0.6677
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6729
|Daily SMA50
|0.6838
|Daily SMA100
|0.6829
|Daily SMA200
|0.6852
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6708
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6664
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6661
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6681
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6615
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6727
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6745
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits new 2020 lows, reversing UK data-related gains
GBP/USD has reversed its gains and trades closer to 1.2850, the lowest since November. UK retail sales beat expectations with 0.9% in January. Brexit uncertainty and US dollar strength are driving the falls.
EUR/USD holds near multi-year lows amid USD strength
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.0780, the lowest since April 2017. The US dollar dominates the board amid an upbeat economy and coronavirus headlines. German consumer confidence edged lower to 9.8. ECB's minutes failed to impress.
USD/JPY hits 112, a 200+ pip surge in two days
USD/JPY has topped 112 before consolidating its gains. A mix of data-driven USD strength, dismal Japanese data, stabilizing coronavirus fears, and stop-triggering pushes the pair higher.
Gold jumps to the highest level since February 2013, around $1620 area
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1604 area and jumped to fresh multi-year tops during the mid-European session on Thursday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.