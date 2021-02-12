AUD/USD flirts with session lows, around 0.7725-20 area amid notable USD demand

- A strong pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around AUD/USD on Friday.
- A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven USD and drove flows away from the aussie.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the lower boundary of its daily range, around the 0.7725-20 region.
The pair cane under some renewed selling pressure on the last trading day of the week and has now erased the previous session's positive move to three-week tops, around the 0.7770 region. The US dollar was back in demand amid a softer risk tone across the equity markets. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that weighed on the perceived riskier Australian dollar.
That said, doubts about the US economic recovery and indications that the Fed will keep interest rates near-zero levels for a long time might hold investors from placing aggressive USD bullish bets. This, along with a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, might cap any meaningful upside for the greenback and help limit any deeper losses for the AUD/USD pair.
Even from a technical perspective, the aussie, so far, has managed to hold its neck above a one-month-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent bounce might have already run out of the steam and positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for February. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics. This should assist traders to grab some short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7727
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|0.7753
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.769
|Daily SMA50
|0.7648
|Daily SMA100
|0.7426
|Daily SMA200
|0.7214
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7773
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7712
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7675
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.775
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7735
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.778
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7841
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
