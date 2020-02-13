AUD/USD flirting with session lows, just above 0.6700 mark

- AUD/USD snaps three consecutive days of winning streak amid renewed the risk-off mood.
- Sliding US bond yields held the USD bulls on the defensive and might help limit the downside.
- Investors now look forward to the US consumer inflation figures for some short-term impetus.
The AUD/USD pair edged lower through the Asian session on Thursday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the 0.6700 mark.
The pair stalled its recent recovery move from over a decade low and came under some fresh selling pressure on Thursday. Renewed concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the China-proxy aussie.
Aussie weighed down by fresh coronavirus fears
The fact that China's Hubei province reported a sharp jump in the number of new cases led to a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. The global flight to safety benefitted the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status against its Australian counterpart and exerted some pressure.
The pair has now reversed the previous session's positive move to near one-week tops, albeit the risk-off mood-led slide in the US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls on the defensive and might help limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent corrective bounce might have already run out of the steam and positioning for the resumption of the pair's prior bearish trend.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the latest consumer inflation figures, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6716
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.6737
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.677
|Daily SMA50
|0.6851
|Daily SMA100
|0.683
|Daily SMA200
|0.6859
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6751
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6711
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6775
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6662
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6736
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6693
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6675
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6755
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6773
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6795
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles at lowest since 2017 amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from elevated coronavirus fears after China reported a leap in cases. US CPI is awaited.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.30 amid USD strength, ahead of UK government reshuffle
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30, off the highs as the dollar gains amid coronavirus fears. UK PM Johnson is set for a government reshuffle ahead of official post-Brexit talks.
Forex Today: Coronavirus cases jump, EUR/USD sell-off extends, cryptos climb, US inflation eyed
Coronavirus: China reported a leap of nearly 15,000 infections and 240 deaths, reversing the trend of deceleration in the disease's spread. The change is due to methodology change and serves to confirm those fearing the numbers are higher.
Gold Levels to watch after coronavirus-fueled jump
Gold prices have turned higher after China reported a leap in coronavirus cases and after a methodology change. Investors are running to safety and the precious metal is eyeing higher levels.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.