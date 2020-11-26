- AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.7400 in a thin market session.
- US FOMC minutes hurt demand for USD.
- Westpac's analysts see the Aussie breaking past 0.7400 next week.
The Australian dollar has been practically flat at 0.7365 area on a quiet session with the US celebrating Thanksgiving day. The pair consolidates gains near three-month highs with upside attempts capped below 0.7375.
US dollar weakened after the release of the FOMC minutes
Greenback demand was hurt on Wednesday following the release of the Federal Reserve last meeting’s minutes, with the bank hinting at further monetary stimulus actions on December’s meeting to support recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US dollar dropped to a fresh 12-week low against a basket of the most traded currencies shortly after the release, before picking up over Thursday’s European and US trading sessions.
The Australian dollar, however, has failed to capitalize on USD’s weakness and has remained practically unchanged within a tight range between 0.7350 and the mentioned 0.7375.
AUD/USD set to break beyond 0.7414 next week - Westpac
From a wider perspective, the FX Analysis Team at Westpac expects the pair to resume its uptrend next week: “Commodities continue to lend support, with our daily measure of Australia’s commodity export prices edging up to 7-year highs, with iron ore above $125/tonne (…) A somewhat fragile USD in the week ahead should help AUD/USD take out 0.7414 resistance, with dips perhaps limited to the mid-0.72 area. Our year-end target remains 0.7500.”
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7364
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.7368
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7243
|Daily SMA50
|0.7181
|Daily SMA100
|0.7179
|Daily SMA200
|0.685
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7374
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7324
|Previous Weekly High
|0.734
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7254
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7343
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7337
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7306
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7387
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7436
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
