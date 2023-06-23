AUD/USD falls to monthly low following US PMIs

- On Friday's session, the AUD/USD lost more than 1% pips and poised to closed a 2.9% weekly decline
- Negative market sentiment following mixed US PMIs from June weighs on the Aussie.
- Lower US bond yields and losses seen on Wall Street signal flightto-safety flows.
On Friday, the Aussie faced severe selling pressure and the AUD/USD fell to its lowest level since early June towards the 0.6660 area. In that sense, global economic downturn fears following weak UK and Eurozone PMIs, followed then by mixed US PMIs favored a sour market mood and hence benefited the US Dollar.
Investors assess preliminary June PMIs
On Friday, PMIs indicated mixed results for the US in the month of June, according to the S&P Global report. The Manufacturing PMI for June, fell to a five-month low, reaching 46.3, failing to live up to the expectations of 48.3. On the positive side, the Services PMI came slightly above the expectations at 54.1 vs the 54 anticipated by markets. Moreover, the Global Composite PMI dropped to 53 vs the 54.4 expected.
Adding to the negative market environment, the 10-year bond yield declined to a low of 3.70% while the 2-year yield fell to 4.70% and the 5-year to 4%, respectively. Moreover, the S&P 500 index (SPX) is seeing 0.6% losses, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) a 0.51% decline, and the Nasdaq Composite (NDX) a 0.92% loss.
Regarding the next sessions, attention now turns to next week’s Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from the US where investors will get a clearer outlook of the economic activity and inflation in order to start modeling their expectations towards the next Fed meeting in July. On the Australian side, the focus is the Monthly Consumer Price Index from May.
AUD/USD Levels to watch
The AUD/USD holds a bearish outlook for the short term, as per the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) both fell to negative territory, and below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). The negative outlook is also seen in the weekly chart where the pair is set to posit the largest weekly decline since March.
In case the AUD/USD loses more ground in the 0.6640 zone, the 0.6620 area and psychological mark at 0.6600 could come into play. On the flip side, the following resistances line up at the 200-day SMA at 0.6690, followed then by the 20-day SMA at 0.670 and the 100-day Simple Moving SMA at 0.6712.
AUD/USD Daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6681
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.11
|Today daily open
|0.6756
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6696
|Daily SMA50
|0.6681
|Daily SMA100
|0.6716
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6806
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6745
|Previous Weekly High
|0.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6732
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6783
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6732
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6793
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6855
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900, looks to snap two-week winning streak
EUR/USD continues to trade deep in negative territory below 1.0900 on Friday as the risk-averse market atmosphere allows the US Dollar to preserve its strength heading into the weekend. The pair remains on track to snap a two-week winning streak.
GBP/USD holds near 1.2700 as USD clings to recovery gains
GBP/USD consolidates daily losses near 1.2700 and looks to end the week in the red. The US Dollar continues to benefit from risk aversion, with Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory heading into the weekend.
Gold retreats from daily highs, holds steady near $1,920
Gold price climbed to a daily high above $1,930 during the American trading hours but lost its recovery momentum. XAU/USD clings to small daily gains at around $1,920 amid a pullback in US yields but is headed to its lowest weekly close since early March.
Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. Altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
Keeping up with the central banks
The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.