- Risk-off market sentiment surrounds the financial markets, but the Australian dollar resilience holds.
- US President Joe Biden agreed to push for a deal in a meeting with lawmakers.
- Australian CPI figures rose more than expected, lifting the AUD/USD towards the daily tops at 0.7535.
- US Durable Good Orders shrank less than expected, minimizing the impact on the US dollar.
The AUD/USD edges higher during the New York session, up 0.17% is trading at 0.7513 at the time of writing. The market sentiment was downbeat during the European session, which benefited safe-haven currencies like the greenback. However, the risk-sensitive AUD held to its gains, sitting comfortably around 0.7510.
The market sentiment is downbeat, as US stock indices shed early week gains, except for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rising 0.47%. The US spending bill is back on the radar, as it was one of the factors, while commodity prices ease a tad.
According to wires, US President Joe Biden reportedly agreed to push for a deal as soon as possible in a meeting with lawmakers. Also, the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden unveiled a 23.8% tax proposal focused on unrealized gains of assets held by billionaires, affecting 700 people.
US mixed economic data sent the US Dollar Index seesawing between gains and losses
In the Asian session, the Australian economic docket unveiled inflationary numbers. The RBA Trimmed Mean Consumer Price Index for the Q3 expanded by 0.7%, higher than the 0.5% estimated, while the headline Consumer Price Index rose by 0.8%, in line with foreseen and Q2 figures. The AUD/USD reacted positively to the news, reaching a daily high at 0.7535, ahead of US figures.
On the US front, the macroeconomic docket featured Durable Good Orders for September. The headline Durable Good Orders came at -0.4% better than the -1.1% expected but lower than the 1.3% August figure. Contrarily the Nondefense Capital Goods Orders excluding Aircraft rose to 0.8%, higher than the 0.5% estimated and previously printed number.
The greenback reacted negatively to the news, but it has last seen at 93.82, losing 0.14% at press time underpinned by falling US T-bond yields, with the 10-year benchmark note down four basis points, sitting at 1.575%.
That said, the AUD/USD traders would lie on the back of the market sentiment, along with US dollar dynamics, as focus turns to the Federal Reserve meeting on November 2-3. Additionally, spending bills and fiscal policy developments would be watched for investors, as market sentiment triggers, as November kicks in, reducing maneuver time on the Democrats.
AUD/USD ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.751
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7368
|Daily SMA50
|0.7326
|Daily SMA100
|0.7395
|Daily SMA200
|0.7561
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7526
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7484
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7547
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7378
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.751
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.748
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7461
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7438
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7523
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7546
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7565
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May
EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.
GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation
GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.
Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed
Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.
Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher
Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.
Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse
Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.