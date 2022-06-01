- The AUD/USD trims its gains but stays positive in the week, by 0.17%.
- Positive Australian Q1 GDP and China’s Caixin PMI data boosted sentiment in the Asian session.
- The greenback rallied due to US ISM Manufacturing surprising to the upside, and job openings dropped.
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: Failure to reclaim the 100-DMA opened the door for further losses.
The Australian dollar retreats from weekly highs around 0.7230 and drops 70 pips during Wednesday’s North American session, towards daily lows near 0.7160s. At 0.7170, the AUD/USD is set to extend its losses as sellers prepare to break below the 0.7149 weekly high, aiming to drag the major towards 0.7100.
Negative sentiment and a strong US Dollar weigh on the AUD/USD
A dampened market sentiment, as portrayed by global equities, keeps the AUD/USD extending its losses. Albeit positive data from Australia regarding Q1 GDP, which recovered 0.75% QoQ (3.3% YoY), and China’s Caixin PMI for May aligned with expectations, worries about the US Federal Reserve tightening monetary conditions, could tip the economy into recession.
The market reaction was muted, though, in the middle of the European session, the AUD/USD jumped towards weekly highs around 0.7230s and retreated following the release of upbeat US economic data.
Regarding the US economic docket, the May ISM Manufacturing PMI advanced in May as new orders, and output growth quickened, suggesting that demand remains solid. The reading rose to 56.1 vs. 55.4 in April, while estimations were around 54.5. Meanwhile, the US JOLTs report showed that openings in April fell from 11.9 million in March to 11.4 million, offering some relief for employers who struggle to contract or keep workers.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value vs. a basket of six peers, rallies 0.79%, up at 102.584, underpinned by higher US Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark note rate climbs close to 10 bps and begins June at around 2.944%.
Later in the day, the San Francisco Fed’s President Mary Daly crossed wires and said that she sees a couple of 50 bps hikes and reinforced the need to get rates to neutral expeditiously and would like to be around 2.5% by the end of 2022.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD remains downward biased. Failure to reclaim the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 0.7228 spurred a dip below the 0.7200 mark. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), at 54.63, is in bullish territory but begins to aim lower, indicating that some selling pressure could accelerate the fall towards 0.7100.
Therefore, the AUD/USD first support would be the 0.7150 figure. Break below would expose the May 27 low at 0.7089, followed by the 20-DMA at 0.7039. Once cleared, a move towards the 0.7000 psychological figure is on the cards.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7170
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.7174
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7053
|Daily SMA50
|0.7246
|Daily SMA100
|0.7231
|Daily SMA200
|0.7259
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7204
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7167
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7034
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7121
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7202
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7257
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.0700 in the American session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in May, helping the dollar continue to gather strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2500 as DXY rally continues
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide in the American session on Wednesday and touched a fresh weekly low below 1.2500. Rising US Treasury bond yields provide a boost to the greenback with the US Dollar Index climbing to a 10-day top near 102.50.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
Here is the reason why Ethereum whales are buying millions of ApeCoin tokens
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network are bullish on ApeCoin price. Whales have consistently accumulated the NFT token ahead of Ape Fest ‘22, scheduled for June 20, 2022.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!