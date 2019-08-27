AUD/USD fails to build on Monday's gains, trades in red near mid-0.67s

- Souring market sentiment weighs on AUD in NA session.
- US Dollar Index steadies near 98 on Tuesday.
- Trade war doesn't seem to be hurting consumer confidence in US.
After testing the 0.67 handle on Monday, the AUD/USD pair staged a decisive recovery and returned to its comfort zone of 0.6730 - 0.6800. With the trading action remaining subdued on Tuesday, the pair struggled to find direction and is now trading at 0.6756, losing 0.25% on a daily basis.
RBA commentary weighs on AUD
Speaking at the Economic Society of Australia Luncheon, in Canberra, earlier today, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Debelle said that threats to the free trade system were posing significant risks to the economy. Commenting on the AUD's market valuation, Debelle said that the currency's devaluation could continue, making it difficult for the Aussie to find demand despite easing concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.
In the second half of the day, the US Treasury bond yields turned south and the yield on the 30-year T-bond fell below the 3-month yield for the first time in 12 years, reviving fears of a recession in the US and forced investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets.
Meanwhile, today's data from the US showed that consumer confidence stayed relatively upbeat in August despite the ongoing trade war with China and helped the Greenback preserve its strength regardless of slumping T-bond yields. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index came in at 135.1 in August and surpassed the market expectation of 129.5. As we approach the end of the day, the US Dollar Index is moving sideways near the 98 mark.
During the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the Construction Work Done data, which is unlikely to have a significant impact on the pair's action.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6758
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.6776
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6782
|Daily SMA50
|0.69
|Daily SMA100
|0.6949
|Daily SMA200
|0.7046
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6789
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6689
|Previous Weekly High
|0.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7082
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6832
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6751
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6727
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6714
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6651
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6614
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6914
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100, despite limited dollar’s demand
The shared currency can’t capitalize from broad dollar’s weakness, with EUR/USD trading lower in range near a fresh weekly low of 1.1085. Inverted US yield-curve weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD pressures the 1.2300 figure on renewed Brexit hopes
A tiny light of hope surged as opposition MPs agreed on a strategy to block a no-deal Brexit. UK PM Johnson insisting on removing the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 handle
A sudden turnaround in equities weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and helped gain traction. Upbeat US macro data remained supportive; falling US bond yields capped any further up-move.
Gold rises above $1,530 as US T-bond yields push lower
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level in more than six years at $1,555 on Monday but erased its gains in the second half of the day as rising hopes of sides working to resolve the protracted US-China trade conflict.
Trump lied about China calling
We went to some length above to make the case that Trump lied about China calling because it’s highly worrisome that various markets, including equities, were entirely willing to be lied to.