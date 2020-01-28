AUD/USD: Eyes 3-month lows as Australia's Business Confidence drops to lowest since mid-2013

  • AUD/USD risks printing multi-month lows below 0.6750 on weak data. 
  • Australia's Business Confidence dropped to multi-year lows in December. 
  • Coronavirus scale is likely to keep the AUD on the defensive. 

AUD/USD looks set to print a 3.5-month low below 0.6750 with Australia's business confidence gauge hitting multi-year lows. 

The currency pair is currently trading at 0.6753, representing marginal losses on the day, having hit a high of 0.6762 a few minutes before press time. 

National Australia Bank's (NAB) Business Confidence weakened in December, falling 2pts to -2 index points, the lowest read since mid-2013. Meanwhile, Conditions edged 1pt lower in the month to +3 index points – another below-average result and one that is well below the level seen in early 2018, according to the official report.

Business Confidence was seen rising to 1 from November's 0 reading, while Conditions was forecasted to drop to 3 from November's reading of 4. The US-China trade tensions ebbed significantly in the final months of 2019, even so, Australia's Business Confidence fell into the negative, possibly because the nation battled devastating bushfires in the final month of the year. 

A sustained drop in the Business Confidence may force the Reserve Bank of Australia to take aggressive easing measures. Currently, the central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged at the Feb. 4 meeting and cut rates by 25 basis points in April. 

Even so, AUD/USD may continue trade on the defensive during the day ahead, courtest of growing fears that China is struggling to contain the deadly coronavirus. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6752
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 0.6759
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6894
Daily SMA50 0.687
Daily SMA100 0.6843
Daily SMA200 0.6877
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6829
Previous Daily Low 0.6752
Previous Weekly High 0.6889
Previous Weekly Low 0.6817
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6781
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.68
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6731
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6703
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6654
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6808
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6857
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6885

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

