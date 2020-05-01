AUD/USD extends slide to fresh four-day lows near 0.6430

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • New Home Sales in Australia declined by 21.1% in March.
  • US Dollar Index stays relatively calm below 99.
  • US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected to fall to 36.9 in April. 

The AUD/USD pair fell sharply on disappointing data during the Asian trading hours and seems to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level since April 27th at 0.6437, losing 1.13% on a daily basis.

The data published by Australia's Housing Industry Association on Friday revealed that New Homes Sales in March declined by 21.1% on a monthly basis following February's increase of 6.2%. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of Australia's Commodity Index fell by 8.1% on a yearly basis in April.

Attention shifts to US PMI data

In the second half of the day, the IHS Markit will publish the April final Manufacturing PMI for the US. More importantly, the ISM Manufacturing PMI will be released as well. Analysts expect the ISM PMI data to slump to 36.9 in April from 49.1 in March to show a contraction in the sector's economic activity at a faster pace.

Ahead of these data, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily losses near the 99 handle. The USD's reaction to the data and changes in risk sentiment could impact the pair's movements during the American session. 

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6437
Today Daily Change -0.0074
Today Daily Change % -1.14
Today daily open 0.6511
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6336
Daily SMA50 0.6301
Daily SMA100 0.6566
Daily SMA200 0.6687
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.657
Previous Daily Low 0.649
Previous Weekly High 0.6406
Previous Weekly Low 0.6253
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6521
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.654
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6478
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6444
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6398
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6557
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6603
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6637

 

 

