AUD/USD extends rebound to fresh daily tops near 0.7640 as USD selloff continues

- AUD/USD preserves its bullish momentum during the American session.
- Falling Treasury bond yields continue to weigh on the greenback.
- US Dollar Index drops to fresh three-week lows below 92.00.
The AUD/USD pair dropped below 0.7600 ahead of the American session but staged an impressive rebound in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was up 0.22% on a daily basis at 0.7639.
USD selloff picks up steam after CPI data
During the European trading hours, the cautious market mood and the broad-based USD strength amid rising US T-bond yields weighed on AUD/USD. However, the greenback came under strong pressure after the monthly data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the inflation increase in March was not as significant as speculated.
On a yearly basis, the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes volatile food and energy prices, in the US rose to 1.6% from 1.3% in February and came in slightly higher than the market expectation of 1.5%.
With the initial reaction to the data, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south and caused the US Dollar Index (DXY) to lose its traction. At the moment, the DXY is losing 0.22% and trading at its lowest level in three weeks at 92.86, while the 10-year US T-bond yield is falling 2.65%.
On Wednesday, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index will be featured in the Australia economic docket. Later in the session, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech will be watched closely by market participants.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7638
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.7623
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7654
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7657
|Daily SMA200
|0.7414
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7636
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7594
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7678
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.762
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.761
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7599
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7575
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7557
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.766
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7684
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits three-week high after US data
EUR/USD has surged well above 1.19, as markets have reassessed US inflation data, which marginally beat estimates. Elevated expectations have triggered a "sell the fact" response on the dollar. Updates on J&J's vaccine issues are awaited.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.
BTC and ETH reach record highs, while XRP begins to catch up
Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high at $63,287 ahead of Coinbase IPO. Ethereum price also formed a new all-time high of $2,229 and remains extremely bullish. XRP price is up by 170% in the past two weeks as it seems Ripple will win the SEC lawsuit.
Breaking: Nasdaq NDX QQQ Sets new record, technical levels to watch
Finally, the Nasdaq catches up with the broader market indices and posts a new record high. At the time of writing the Nasdaq is trading at 13,946 breaking the previous high of 13,879 from way back on February 16!
XAU/USD retreats after approaching $1750
Gold prices are on a volatile session after bouncing from a one-week low to a two-day high in a few hours. On European hours, XAU/USD bottomed at $1723/oz, the lowest since April 4, and recently reached $1749.