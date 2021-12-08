- The AUD/USD is up almost 2%, after Friday’s low at 0.6993.
- A risk-on market mood favors risk-sensitive currencies, so the Australian dollar rises.
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: Tilted to the upside but facing strong resistance in the 0.7140-50 range.
The Australian dollar continues its advance during the week, up 1.9% from Friday’s low at 0.6993, trading at 0.7148, during the New York session at the time of writing. In the overnight session, upbeat news regarding vaccine effectiveness against the omicron strain maintained the appetite for riskier assets. Early lab studies about two of the most successful vaccines showed that a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes the omicron variant.
That said, during the Asian and European sessions, the AUD/USD extended its gains, trading above Tuesday’s high 0.7122, though stalled around the confluence of October 23, 2020, high and the R1 daily pivot around the 0.7157-47.
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its cash rate on hold at 0.10% and said it would continue its QE program until at least the middle of February, as reported by the central bank.
RBA Governor Philip Lowe commented that RBA’s board would not increase the cash rate unless inflation is sustainably within the 2-3% target range. He further said that “The economy is expected to return to its pre-Delta path in the first half of 2022.” Regarding the omicron variant, Lowe added that it is a new source of “uncertainty, but it’s not expected to derail the recovery.”
The AUD/USD reacted to the upside. However, it seems that USD bulls took some profits as the market waits for the US Consumer Price Index for November to be released on Friday after Fed policymakers further emphasized the need for a faster bond taper, led by Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the 4-hour chart, the AUD/USD is trading within the 50 and the 100-simple moving average (SMA), at 0.7123 and 0.7171, respectively. Despite trading below the 200-SMA, the break of a month and a half downslope trendline coinciding with the Australian dollar breaking to the upside of the 50-SMA has the pair bias as bullish. However, a clear break of the 100-SMA could pave the way for further gains.
In that outcome, the first resistance would be 0.7200. The breach of the latter would expose a five-month upslope trendline, previous support-turned-resistance around 0-7266-80, immediately followed by the 200-SMA at 0.7302.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7148
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|0.7117
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7198
|Daily SMA50
|0.7318
|Daily SMA100
|0.7321
|Daily SMA200
|0.7492
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7124
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7038
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7174
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6993
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7091
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7071
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7062
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7008
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6977
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7148
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7179
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7233
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers the 1.1300 threshold
The EUR/USD pair is back above the 1.1300 level, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note flirts with 1.50%. Uncertainty about the Omicron variant takes its toll on financial markets.
GBP/USD plummets to fresh 2021 lows sub-1.3200
The greenback recovers its poise as the mood partially sours, sending GBP/USD to its lowest since December 2020. Impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK weigh on the pound, fueled by persistent uncertainty about the Omicron variant.
XAU/USD pulls back from test of 200DMA above $1790 amid subdued pre-CPI trade
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been choppy in recent trade, attempting, but eventually failing to break to the north of the 200-day moving average at $1792.00. Spot prices have since reversed lower from these earlier session highs to the mid-$1780s region, where they trade roughly flat on the day.
Crypto markets recover, but BTC could ruin the party
Bitcoin price has been on a steady recovery phase after the recent flash crash. Ethereum and Ripple follow big crypto and are on their trajectories of retracement. The upswing for BTC is likely to continue, but investors need to note that a downswing might emerge such that a range forms.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?