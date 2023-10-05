AUD/USD extends its upside near 0.6370, eyes on the US NFP

The AUD/USD pair extends its upside for two straight days during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The upside of the pair is bolstered by the correction of the US Dollar (USD) and a decline in US Treasury yields. Market players await the US employment report for fresh impetus. The pair currently trade around 0.6371, gaining 0.03% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) declined to 106.30 after retreating from monthly highs. US Treasury yields also edge lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield dropping to 4.71%. Data from the US Department of Labor on Thursday revealed that US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on September 30 improved to 207K from the previous reading of 205K, below the market expectation of 210K. This figure indicates that labor market conditions remain tight. Furthermore, the US Balance of Trade deficit was $58.3 billion, lower than the expected of $62.3 billion and the $64.7 billion recorded in July. The US employment data on Friday will be in the spotlight. The Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to rise by 170K while the Unemployment Rate is estimated to decline to 3.7% from 3.8%. The softer figures could trigger a sell-off in the Greenback against its rivals and a rally in Treasury yields. On the other hand, Australia’s Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday that the nation’s Trade Balance for August expanded to 9,640 million MoM from July's reading of 8,039 million, beating the market expectations of 8,725 million. The upbeat Australian data lifted the Aussie and acted as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair. Following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) October’s meeting on Tuesday, the central bank decided to maintain the status quo, leaving the key interest rate unchanged at 4.10%. The RBA may hike additional interest rates, with expectations pointing to a peak of 4.35% by the end of the year as the inflation remains above the target. Looking ahead, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will publish the Financial Stability Review, which is unlikely to surprise the market. The highlight will be the US Nonfarm Payrolls and the Unemployment Rate due later in the American session on Friday. Traders will take cues from the figures and find trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

