- AUD/USD holds the higher ground, rising over a big figure on RBA’s hawkish surprise.
- The US dollar eases amid a better market mood, supporting the aussie pair.
- Bull pennant breakout on the 1D chart on Monday justifies the explosion.
AUD/USD is sitting at the highest level since June 2021, eyeing a test of the 0.7650 barrier, as the buying interest around the aussie dollar remains unabated on the RBA’s hawkish pivot.
The RBA, at its April monetary policy meeting, kept the key rate unchanged at 0.10%, as widely expected. But what the trick for aussie bulls was the change in the central bank’s forward guidance, as it dropped its ‘patient’ pledge on the inflation developments, hinting at a potential rate hike in the upcoming meetings.
Further, the Russia-Ukraine crisis-driven surge in oil prices combined with holiday-thinned trading exaggerated the move higher in the major.
Meanwhile, the US dollar trades on the defensive amid a better market mood, despite looming risks of additional Western sanctions and penalties.
Next of relevance for the aussie remains the US ISM Services PMI and Fedspeak while the UN Security Council meeting will be also closely followed.
Technically, AUD/USD has extended the upside breakout from a bull pennant confirmed on Monday.
The pattern got validated after the pair closed Monday above the falling trendline resistance at 0.7519.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
AUD bulls remain poised for the further upside towards 0.7700, although the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is peeping into the overbought region, warranting caution.
Therefore, a minor pullback cannot be ruled before the major resumes the next uptrend.
Tuesday’s low of 0.7535 could emerge as powerful support, below which the 0.7500 level could be tested should the retracement gain momentum.
AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7638
|Today Daily Change
|0.0096
|Today Daily Change %
|1.27
|Today daily open
|0.7543
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7406
|Daily SMA50
|0.7269
|Daily SMA100
|0.7228
|Daily SMA200
|0.7298
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7557
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7482
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7541
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7455
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7528
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7511
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7498
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7452
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7423
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7573
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7602
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7648
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
