1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "When AUD was at 0.6470 on Wednesday (14 May), we indicated that 'To continue to rise, AUD must break and hold above 0.6515. 'We added, 'The chance of AUD breaking clearly above 0.6515 will increase in the next few days, provided that the ‘strong support’ level, currently at 0.6370, is not breached.' Since then, AUD drifted lower and the chance of it breaking clearly above 0.6515 has diminished. A breach of 0.6370 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would mean that the current price movements are part of a range trading phase."

24-HOUR VIEW: "The following are the excerpts from our update yesterday: 'After rising to 0.6501, AUD pulled back to 0.6424 before closing on a soft note at 0.6429, a decline of 0.66%. There has been a slight increase in downward momentum, but instead of a sustained decline, AUD is more likely to trade in a lower range of 0.6400/0.6465.' AUD then traded between 0.6391 and 0.6457, closing lower by 0.37% at 0.6405. The price action did not result in further increase in downward momentum. Today, we expect AUD to trade between 0.6380 and 0.6445."

Downward momentum has not increased further; Australian Dollar (AUD) is expected to trade between 0.6380 and 0.6445 against US Dollar (USD). In the longer run, a breach of 0.6370 would mean that the current price movements are part of a range trading phase, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.