AUD/USD escalates above 0.6800 following Retail Sales data from the US

- The AUD/USD traded in the 0.6790 - 0.6838 range, holding daily gains.
- Retails Sales in the US increased in June but were below expectations.
- RBA minutes showed board members adopted a cautious stance.
On Tuesday, the USD faced additional selling pressure following soft Retail Sales and Industrial Production data from June, which helped the AUD/USD clear daily losses and jump back above 0.6800. Following the data, US Treasury yields are in decline, applying further pressure on the Greenback.
Investors assess Retail Sales data from June
The US Census Bureau reported that the Retail Sales from June increased by 0.2%, lower than the 0.5% expected and the previous 0.5% monthly increase. Due to the signs of weakness in the US economy following soft inflation readings, US Treasury bond yields decreased. The 2-year yield fell to 4.70%, while the 5 and 10-year rates fell to 3.95% and 3.75%, respectively.
US Industrial Production data from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve also undershot expectations, coming out at -0.5% versus the flat 0.0% reading forecast and repeating the 0.5% decline witnessed in May. The data further underscores the cool down that appears to be happening in the world's largest economy.
On the other hand, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) released its July meeting minutes, which showed that members agreed to pause policy due to the uncertainty around the economic outlook and the significant tightening up to the date. Regarding the next movements, the minutes showed that the board would reassess the economic situation in the next meeting in August. According to the World Interest Rates Probabilities (WIRP), markets are discounting a 25 basis point (bps) hike in the next meeting and bet on high probabilities of similar hikes in September and November.
AUD/USD Levels to watch
The daily chart suggests that the technical outlook for the AUD/USD has turned neutral for the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has a positive slope above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints lower green bars. In the 4-hour chart, there is also no clear dominance, as indicators are somewhat flat. However, on the bigger picture, the pair trades above its main daily Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) of 20,100 and 200-days, suggesting that the bulls are in command on the bigger picture.
Resistance Levels: 0.6840,0.6850,0.6890.
Support Levels: 0.6790,0.6740, 0.6715 (20-day SMA).
AUD/USD Daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6821
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6816
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6714
|Daily SMA50
|0.6687
|Daily SMA100
|0.6686
|Daily SMA200
|0.6708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6854
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6788
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6895
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6624
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6813
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6785
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6753
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6718
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6885
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6917
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
