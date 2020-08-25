AUD/USD erases large portion of early gains, stays calm below 0.7200

- AUD/USD is having a tough time finding direction on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index recovered modestly after dropping below 93.00.
- Consumer confidence in the US continued to deteriorate in August.
The AUD/USD pair rose toward 0.7200 during the European trading hours but lost its traction as the greenback started to gather strength during the American session. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on a daily basis at 0.7172.
DXY rebounds above 93.00 on surging US T-bond yields
Earlier in the day, the upbeat market mood on easing US-China tensions helped the risk-sensitive AUD find demand. Moreover, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which closed in the positive territory on Monday, dropped below 93.00 and helped the pair preserve its bullish momentum.
However, the sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields helped the DXY stage a rebound and caused the pair to reverse its direction. At the moment, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up 6.6% on the day and the DXY is posting small daily losses at 93.19.
Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index slumped to 84.8 in August from 93 in July. Nevertheless, this reading had little to no impact on the USD's market valuation.
Commenting on the data, “Consumer Confidence is lower now than it was in April and May at the height of the lockdowns," noted Wells Fargo analysts. “While there is not a long enough time series to make a bullet-proof case, it appears that confidence lags the progress with the virus, at least to some extent."
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7171
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.7162
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7174
|Daily SMA50
|0.7046
|Daily SMA100
|0.6799
|Daily SMA200
|0.6723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7205
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7134
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7184
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.714
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7085
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7195
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.725
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks down after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 but off the highs. US New Home Sales beat with over 900K annualized in July while the CB Consumer Confidence disappointed with 84.8 in August.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off.
XAU/USD faces uphill battle and could fall to $1,906
Gold remains on the back foot as uncertainty remains prevalent ahead of the all-important policy review from the central bank. Jerome Powell is set to deliver a speech that may open the floodgates to more monetary stimulus – potentially pushing the precious metal higher.
Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands
Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.
WTI continues to edge higher toward $43 ahead of API data
Crude oil prices posted small gains on Monday and continued to climb higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 1.2% on a daily basis at $42.88.