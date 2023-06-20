AUD/USD drops to 0.6800 neighbourhood, multi-day low post-RBA meeting minutes

- AUD/USD remains under some selling pressure for the third straight day and drops to a multi-day low.
- A goodish pickup in the US bond yields acts as a tailwind for the USD and is seen weighing on the pair.
- The hawkish RBA meeting minutes and rate cuts by PBoC do little to impress bulls to lend any support.
The AUD/USD pair drifts lower for the third successive day on Tuesday and drops to a multi-day low, closer to the 0.6800 round-figure mark during the Asian session.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens a bit following the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting minutes, which showed that argument between a rate hike and a pause was finely balanced. The board, however, decided the case for an immediate hike was stronger as the balance of risks to inflation had shifted to the upside since the May meeting. The RBA reaffirmed its willingness to do what was necessary to bring inflation to target over a "reasonable" timeframe. This, however, does little to impress bullish traders or lend any support to the AUD/USD pair.
Even reports that China is considering a broad stimulus package to bolster economic support and a move by the People's Bank of China (PBoC), to cut one-year and five year Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) this Tuesday, fails to lend any support to the Aussie. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, gains some positive traction for the third successive day and builds on its recent bounce from over a one-month low amid a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a softer risk tone benefits the safe-haven buck and exerts pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
With the latest leg down, spot prices have now retreated nearly 100 pips from the 0.6900 neighbourhood, or the highest level since February 2023 touched last Friday. However, it will still be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent upward trajectory witnessed since the beginning of this month has run out of steam. Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday, which might provide fresh clues about the future rate-hike path.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6822
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.6851
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6662
|Daily SMA50
|0.6676
|Daily SMA100
|0.6726
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6886
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6834
|Previous Weekly High
|0.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6732
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6854
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6866
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6827
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6804
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6775
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.691
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6933
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
