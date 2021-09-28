AUD/USD drops back towards monthly support near 0.7200 on risk aversion

- AUD/USD holds lower ground in the short-term trading range after the biggest daily fall in two weeks.
- Fed tapering woes, US debt ceiling concerns joined China headlines to weigh on risk appetite.
- Firmer US Treasury yields propelled the US dollar, scheduled data came in mixed.
- Lack of major data/events in Asia highlights risk catalysts for fresh impulse.
AUD/USD consolidates the heaviest daily slump in a fortnight around 0.7240 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Aussie pair remains depressed around a lower band of the short-term trading range between 0.7320 and 0.7220.
Mounting concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) imminent tapering of bond purchases initially triggered Tuesday’s big fall before escalating fears concerning China and Evergrande weighed on the sentiment, as well as on the AUD/USD prices.
The mood worsened on downbeat data from China and the US and propelled the US 10-year Treasury yields to the highest levels since mid-June, underpinning the US Dollar Index three-day rally to a 10-month peak. It’s worth noting that the equity markets had to bear the burden of firmer yields and risk-off mood while commodities trade mixed.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell narrated inflation and employment stories to justify the central bank’s uttering of the word ‘taper’ during his testimony to Congress. Others from the Fed party followed the tune with their version in different public appearances. On the same line were the policymakers’ discomforts in extending the debt ceiling even as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of the empty pockets on October 18.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) tried to defend the money flow with heavy liquidity injection but the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) cited worries over the dragon nation’s economic growth by citing power cuts in addition to Evergrande problems.
The market fears got additional support from a softer print August Industrial Profit from China as well as the third month of weaker US CB Consumer Confidence, not to forget easy housing and Richmond Fed activity data. At home, the preliminary readings of Australia Retail Sales for August improved from -2.5% expected and -2.7% prior to -1.5% MoM.
Moving on, a lack of major data/events will keep AUD/USD traders mindful of the qualitative catalysts while trying to defend the short-term support. In doing so, the improvement in the covid conditions in Australia and faster jabbing may get attention. However, the hawkish Fed and China woes may challenge the bulls.
Technical analysis
The AUD/USD pair’s pullback from a convergence of the 50-DMA and 20-DMA, around 0.7320, looks to retest the lower end of the 100-pip trading range established since September 20, also comprising a one-month-old horizontal support line near 0.7220.
Additional important lvels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7242
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62%
|Today daily open
|0.7287
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7331
|Daily SMA50
|0.7325
|Daily SMA100
|0.7476
|Daily SMA200
|0.7596
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7295
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7249
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7277
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7267
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7259
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7231
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7213
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7323
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off monthly lows, hovers around 1.1680
The EUR/USD slides during the day, trading at 1.1684, recording a 0.10% loss at the time of writing. The market sentiment is dismal. Fears of inflation in the Eurozone were triggered by an ongoing energy crunch, while in the UK fuel shortages, do the same.
GBP/USD plummets below 1.3550 on stronger dollar, energy crisis
GBP/USD has plunged under 1.3550, the lowest since January. Markets are in a sour mood as China suffers from power outages. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages. The pound ignores the hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey.
Gold bears aiming to retest the year low
Supply change issues are taking their toll on global economic growth. Powell noted inflation is more concerning than earlier this year. XAU/USD has fallen to a fresh one-month low and has room to extend its slump
Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October
Bitcoin price shows signs of bullish breakout as it traverses a falling wedge. Ethereum price also displays an optimistic outlook as it forms a descending parallel channel.
Confidence dips on bad news flurry despite jobs plentiful at record high
Consumer confidence dropped to a 7-month low as the Delta variant brought a spike in COVID cases. With no shortage of other factors to blame, such as wildfires, war, hurricanes and a border crisis, we see room for improvement in coming months.