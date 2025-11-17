TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD drops as US Dollar strengthens, Fed rate-cut bets decline

  • The AUD weakens as the USD regains momentum and Fed rate-cut expectations fade.
  • Markets assign only a 6% probability to an RBA rate cut in December.
  • The Greenback strengthens ahead of delayed US economic data releases.
AUD/USD drops as US Dollar strengthens, Fed rate-cut bets decline
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

AUD/USD trades around 0.6510 on Monday at the time of writing, down 0.40% on the day. The Australian Dollar (AUD) declines against the US Dollar (USD), paring part of last week’s gains as investors rapidly adjust expectations regarding the trajectory of Federal Reserve (Fed) policy. The US Dollar recovers as several Fed officials reiterate that the current policy stance remains “restrictive,” reducing the likelihood of an interest rate cut at the December meeting.

In Australia, support for the Aussie is fading from last week’s strong labor-market figures. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the Unemployment Rate fell to 4.3% in October, while Employment Change rose 42.2K, driven by a significant increase in full-time positions. This reinforced the view that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will maintain a cautious stance. ASX 30-Day Interbank Cash Rate Futures for December 2025 imply only a 6% chance of a rate cut from 3.60% to 3.35%, according to ASX's RBA Rate Tracker.

The AUD turns cautious as the RBA will release the minutes of its November meeting on Tuesday, after the central bank kept rates unchanged at 3.6%, arguing that inflation remains too high. Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser recently reiterated that policy is still “mildly restrictive,” highlighting ongoing internal debate over the appropriate stance.

In the United States (US), traders are preparing for a backlog of data delayed by the end of the government shutdown. The September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report is scheduled for November 20, but several indicators remain uncertain as many agencies were unable to collect October data. Kevin Hassett, Director of the US National Economic Council, warned that some October figures may “never be produced.”

The Dollar also finds support from recent Fed remarks. Kansas City Fed President Jeffery Schmid argued that policy should “lean against demand growth,” calling the current stance “modestly restrictive.” St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said rates are now closer to neutral but stressed the risk of easing too early. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari noted signs of strain in parts of the labor market and inflation still too high at 3%.

These comments have pushed markets to scale back easing expectations. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the chance of a 25-basis-point cut in December has fallen to 46%, from 67% a week earlier.

The stronger-than-expected New York Empire State Manufacturing Index, released earlier in the day at 18.7 for November versus 6 expected and 10.7 previously, further underscores US economic resilience.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.23%-0.05%0.22%0.05%0.38%0.24%0.22%
EUR-0.23%-0.29%0.00%-0.17%0.15%0.00%-0.02%
GBP0.05%0.29%0.27%0.10%0.43%0.29%0.27%
JPY-0.22%0.00%-0.27%-0.17%0.16%0.01%-0.01%
CAD-0.05%0.17%-0.10%0.17%0.33%0.18%0.16%
AUD-0.38%-0.15%-0.43%-0.16%-0.33%-0.14%-0.16%
NZD-0.24%-0.01%-0.29%-0.01%-0.18%0.14%-0.02%
CHF-0.22%0.02%-0.27%0.01%-0.16%0.16%0.02%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD deflates to daily lows near 1.1580

EUR/USD deflates to daily lows near 1.1580

EUR/USD is still on the back foot on Monday, trading below the 1.1600 support as we get closer to the closing bell in Europe. In the meantime, the US Dollar is firming up again with risk appetite looking shaky, and markets are steadily trimming their expectations for a December Fed rate cut. All of that is keeping the pair’s recovery attempts pretty shallow.

GBP/USD stays on the defensive around 1.3160

GBP/USD stays on the defensive around 1.3160

GBP/USD is now losing some ground, adding to Friday’s pullback near 1.3160 against the backdrop of the marked bounce in the Greenback. Meanwhile, the overall sentiment surrounding the British Pound remains cautious as UK fiscal worries continue to linger in the background.

Gold in wait-and-see mode below $4,100

Gold in wait-and-see mode below $4,100

Gold is going nowhere fast on Monday, shuttling between modest gains and slight losses while hovering just above $4,000 an ounce. Recent remarks from key FOMC officials didn’t show much appetite for further rate cuts, prompting traders to scale back expectations for another Fed move, and leaving the precious metal without a clear driver for now.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold near support amid continued capitulation, deleveraging 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold near support amid continued capitulation, deleveraging 

Bitcoin offers subtle signs of recovery, trading above $95,000 at the time of writing on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereu and Ripple, are making recovery attempts, following in BTC's footsteps, with ETH hovering below $3,200 and XRP trading around $2.27.

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

At the start of a new week, the market mood has calmed. US stock futures are pointing to small gains later on Monday, after a sharp sell off on Friday, European stock index futures are mostly flat at the start of the week.

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink trades above $14.00 on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market generally recovers from last week’s volatility. LINK faces declining retail interest amid a weak derivatives market characterised by suppressed Open Interest.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers