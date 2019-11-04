AUD/USD dips below 0.6900 as investors gear up for RBA rate call

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index is closing in on 97.50 on Monday.
  • Factory Orders in the US fell 0.6% in September.  
  • The RBA is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.75%.

The AUD/USD pair lost its traction after edging higher during the Asian trading hours and dropped below the 0.69 mark in the American session pressured by the broad-based USD strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.25% on the day at 0.6896.

Earlier in the day, comments from US officials hinting that the US and China are close to finalizing the phase-one of the trade deal helped the antipodeans remain resilient against the Greenback. However, with the US Dollar Index pushing higher in the second half of the day, the pair came under renewed bearish pressure.

In the absence of significant fundamental drivers on Monday, the US Dollar Index made a decisive technical recovery and was last up 0.35% on the day at 97.45. Additionally, a more-than-3% increase in the 10-year US T-bond yield seems to be providing an additional boost to the USD as well. Today's data from the US revealed that Factory Orders declined 0.6% in September but this reading didn't have a negative impact on the currency.

Eyes on RBA

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce its policy rate and publish the policy statement. The latest Reuters poll showed that majority ox experts see the RBA leaving its policy rate steady at 0.75%. "As many as 25 of 36, or nearly 70%, forecast rates at 0.5% by early 2020 with four predicting deeper cuts to 0.25%," Reuters further reported.

Participants will be looking for clues in the policy statement regarding the possibility of the bank cutting its policy rate one more time in 2019.

Technical levels to consider

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6894
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 0.6913
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6816
Daily SMA50 0.6799
Daily SMA100 0.685
Daily SMA200 0.6955
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6922
Previous Daily Low 0.6883
Previous Weekly High 0.693
Previous Weekly Low 0.681
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6907
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6898
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.689
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6867
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6851
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6929
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6945
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6968

 

 

