AUD/USD dips below 0.6900 as investors gear up for RBA rate call

- US Dollar Index is closing in on 97.50 on Monday.
- Factory Orders in the US fell 0.6% in September.
- The RBA is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.75%.
The AUD/USD pair lost its traction after edging higher during the Asian trading hours and dropped below the 0.69 mark in the American session pressured by the broad-based USD strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.25% on the day at 0.6896.
Earlier in the day, comments from US officials hinting that the US and China are close to finalizing the phase-one of the trade deal helped the antipodeans remain resilient against the Greenback. However, with the US Dollar Index pushing higher in the second half of the day, the pair came under renewed bearish pressure.
In the absence of significant fundamental drivers on Monday, the US Dollar Index made a decisive technical recovery and was last up 0.35% on the day at 97.45. Additionally, a more-than-3% increase in the 10-year US T-bond yield seems to be providing an additional boost to the USD as well. Today's data from the US revealed that Factory Orders declined 0.6% in September but this reading didn't have a negative impact on the currency.
Eyes on RBA
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce its policy rate and publish the policy statement. The latest Reuters poll showed that majority ox experts see the RBA leaving its policy rate steady at 0.75%. "As many as 25 of 36, or nearly 70%, forecast rates at 0.5% by early 2020 with four predicting deeper cuts to 0.25%," Reuters further reported.
Participants will be looking for clues in the policy statement regarding the possibility of the bank cutting its policy rate one more time in 2019.
Technical levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6894
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.6913
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6816
|Daily SMA50
|0.6799
|Daily SMA100
|0.685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6955
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6922
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6883
|Previous Weekly High
|0.693
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.681
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6907
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.689
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6929
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6968
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
