AUD/USD corrects further from multi-week tops, slides below 0.6500 mark and rebounds

- AUD/USD witnessed an intraday turnaround from seven-week tops or 100-day SMA barrier.
- The USD regained some traction following the release of the US initial weekly jobless claims.
- A mildly softer risk tone further weighed on the aussie and contributed to the intraday slide.
The AUD/USD pair dived to fresh daily lows, below the key 0.6500 psychological mark, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter.
The pair stalled its recent bullish trajectory to seven-week tops and witnessed a sharp pullback from 100-day SMA barrier. The intraday slide picked up some additional pace during the early North-American session following the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims.
According to the latest report, the number of Americans seeking unemployment-related benefits rose 3.839 million in the week running from April 19 to April 25. This sums up to about 30 million job losses in a month and a half due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns.
The data added to concerns over the severity of the economic damage caused by the pandemic. This, in turn, provided a goodish lift to the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the aussie.
This coupled with a weaker tone around the equity markets further underpinned the greenback's relative safe-haven status against the perceived riskier currency – the Australian dollar – and further collaborated to the pair's intraday slide of around 80 pips.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair can attract any dip-buying at lower levels or the current pullback marks the end of the recent strong recovery move of over 1000 pips from the vicinity of the key 0.5500 psychological mark, or 17-year lows set on March 19.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6499
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.87
|Today daily open
|0.6556
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6314
|Daily SMA50
|0.6303
|Daily SMA100
|0.657
|Daily SMA200
|0.6689
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6558
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6486
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6406
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6253
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6531
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6514
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6509
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6461
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6436
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6581
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6653
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fails to consolidate above 1.1000
EUR/USD recovery from 1.0725 fails to confirm above 1.1000. The euro appreciates for the third consecutive day with the dollar weakening after US ISM data.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD has pulled back from the 200-day SMA and is struggling to hold on to 1.2500. On Friday, UK PM Johnson declared that the coronavirus peak has passed. Speculation about the UK lockdown remains in play.
Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed
The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...
Gold: Weekly and 4-hour chart analysis shows there could be slightly more pain to come
Gold is trading 74% higher on Friday but is have a bearish weekly close.The 4-hour and weekly charts both have bearish downside targets that could be met.
WTI crawls to $20 after Baker Hughes data
WTI crude oil reaches prices past $20 after Baker Hughes data. US drillers cut active oil rigs for the seventh consecutive week. Oil prices appreciate as OPEC+ begins record output cuts.