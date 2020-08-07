AUD/USD continues to nurse losses as RBA sees slower recovery

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD keeps losses as RBA's SoMP talks about slower recovery. 
  • The central bank expects GDP to drop by 6% in 2020. 
  • US fiscal deadlock and Sino-US tensions may weigh over the AUD.

AUD/USD continues to trade in the red near 0.7224 with the Reserve Bank of Australia's quarterly statement of monetary policy (SoMP) stating that the pace of economic recovery could be slower than what was expected in May. 

While employment and hours worked are expected to recover across the country,  the effects of the heightened activity restrictions in Victoria are likely to offset the pick-up in GDP growth in other parts of the economy in the September quarter, the SoMP said while citing further outbreaks of the virus and associated restrictions on the activity as key risks to the outlook.

The central bank said that underlying inflation is likely to remain subdued due to low wage growth and substantial spare capacity in the economy and projected an economic contraction of 6% over 2020. In addition, the bank expects the unemployment rate is expected to rise to almost 10% over the next six months 

All-in-all, the tone of the policy statement is largely in line with expectations. As such, the AUD has barely moved since the release of the SoMP. 

The currency pair, however, could extend losses during the day if the global equity markets decline on US fiscal impasse. Both Republicans and Democrats affirmed overnight that little progress has been made on additional coronavirus package, even though we are just one-day out from when lawmakers had planned to finalize a deal.

Further, Sino-US tensions are escalating. As per the latest reports, President Trump has signed executive order to address the threat of WeChat. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7222
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 0.7235
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7093
Daily SMA50 0.698
Daily SMA100 0.6661
Daily SMA200 0.6704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.724
Previous Daily Low 0.7174
Previous Weekly High 0.7228
Previous Weekly Low 0.7087
Previous Monthly High 0.7228
Previous Monthly Low 0.6876
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7215
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7199
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7192
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.715
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7126
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7259
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7283
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7325

 


 

