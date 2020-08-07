AUD/USD continues to nurse losses as RBA sees slower recovery

AUD/USD keeps losses as RBA's SoMP talks about slower recovery.

The central bank expects GDP to drop by 6% in 2020.

US fiscal deadlock and Sino-US tensions may weigh over the AUD.

AUD/USD continues to trade in the red near 0.7224 with the Reserve Bank of Australia's quarterly statement of monetary policy (SoMP) stating that the pace of economic recovery could be slower than what was expected in May.

While employment and hours worked are expected to recover across the country, the effects of the heightened activity restrictions in Victoria are likely to offset the pick-up in GDP growth in other parts of the economy in the September quarter, the SoMP said while citing further outbreaks of the virus and associated restrictions on the activity as key risks to the outlook.

The central bank said that underlying inflation is likely to remain subdued due to low wage growth and substantial spare capacity in the economy and projected an economic contraction of 6% over 2020. In addition, the bank expects the unemployment rate is expected to rise to almost 10% over the next six months

All-in-all, the tone of the policy statement is largely in line with expectations. As such, the AUD has barely moved since the release of the SoMP.

The currency pair, however, could extend losses during the day if the global equity markets decline on US fiscal impasse. Both Republicans and Democrats affirmed overnight that little progress has been made on additional coronavirus package, even though we are just one-day out from when lawmakers had planned to finalize a deal.

Further, Sino-US tensions are escalating. As per the latest reports, President Trump has signed executive order to address the threat of WeChat.

Technical levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7222 Today Daily Change -0.0013 Today Daily Change % -0.18 Today daily open 0.7235 Trends Daily SMA20 0.7093 Daily SMA50 0.698 Daily SMA100 0.6661 Daily SMA200 0.6704 Levels Previous Daily High 0.724 Previous Daily Low 0.7174 Previous Weekly High 0.7228 Previous Weekly Low 0.7087 Previous Monthly High 0.7228 Previous Monthly Low 0.6876 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7215 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7199 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7192 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.715 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7126 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7259 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7283 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7325



