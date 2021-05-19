AUD/USD consolidates near 0.7790 amid mixed Australian data, risk-off mood

- AUD/USD edges lower in the early European session.
- Downbeat economic data pushes aussie lower against the US dollar
- Risk-off mood keeps investors away from riskier assets.
The AUD/USD pair remains on track to lose the upside momentum in the early European session. The pair rallied from the lows of 0.7688 in the past four sessions, however, failed to hold onto the 0.7800 mark and retreated toward the 0.7780 level on Wednesday.
As of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.7788, down 0.03%.
The AUD remained on the back foot against the US dollar, following the downbeat Consumer Confidence readings. The Westpac Consumer Sentiment fell 4.7% MoM in May from an earlier 11-year high of 118.8 in April. In addition to that, the Wage Price Index rose to 1.5% YoY in the first quarter (Q1) but failed to boost market sentiment.
Rising commodity prices aid some constructive bids for the aussie. The rising inflationary risk owing to higher prices and supply-chain issues keeps the gains limited for the commodity-linked AUD.
Meanwhile, as per a survey conducted by Roy Morgan Australia, demand for Chinese-made products including clothes, electrical appliances, mobile phones, footwear and sporting goods fell in 2020. The survey readings could be considered as part of the aftermath of the ongoing tussle between Australia andChina.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against a basket of major currencies, remains depressed below 90.0 after disappointing Housing Start data that plunged 9.5% in April and raised doubts over the pace of economic recovery.
As for now, traders turn their focus to the release of the Federal Reserve minutes for April’s monetary policy meeting to track market sentiment. Fed comments on inflation and a probable rate hike would set the tone for the market ahead.
AUD/USD Additional Level
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.779
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7793
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7767
|Daily SMA50
|0.7716
|Daily SMA100
|0.7726
|Daily SMA200
|0.7501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7814
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7759
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7892
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7688
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7793
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.778
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7734
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7708
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7818
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7844
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7873
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
