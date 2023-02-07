AUD/USD consolidates hawkish RBA-inspired positive move, remains below mid-0.6900s

- AUD/USD regains positive traction on Tuesday in reaction to the RBA’s hawkish outlook.
- A modest USD downtick provides an additional lift and remains supportive of the move.
- Hawkish Fed expectations could help limit the downside for the buck and cap the major.
The AUD/USD pair catches fresh bids on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced its policy decision and sticks to its gains through the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed just below mid-0.6900s and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak to a one-month low touched on Monday.
The Australian Dollar strengthens across the board in reaction to the RBA's hawkish outlook, signalling that further rate increases will be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target. It is worth mentioning that the Australian central bank earlier this Tuesday raised its cash rate by 25 bps to a decade-high of 3.35%. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar weakness acts as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair.
In fact, the USD Index, which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, stalls the post-NFP strong recovery from a nine-month top and is weighed down by a combination of factors. A softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, along with signs of stability in the equity markets, seem to undermine the safe-haven buck. That said, hawkish Fed expectations help limit any meaningful slide for the USD.
The better-than-expected US monthly employment data released last Friday pointed to the underlying strength in the labor market. This could allow the US central bank to keep raising interest rates going forward, which, in turn, favours the USD bulls. This, in turn, warrants some caution before confirming that the AUD/USD pair's recent pullback from its highest level since June 2022 touched last week has run its course.
Moving ahead, there isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday. Hence, the focus will remain glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, which will be closely scrutinized for fresh clues about the central bank's future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/USD pair later during the US session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6942
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83
|Today daily open
|0.6885
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7002
|Daily SMA50
|0.6856
|Daily SMA100
|0.6672
|Daily SMA200
|0.681
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6948
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6856
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7158
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6919
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6891
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6913
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6803
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6937
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6989
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.703
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700, eyes on Powell
EUR/USD edged lower toward 1.0700 in the early European session but managed to hold above that level. As investors await speeches from ECB officials and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell, the pair struggles to make a decisive move in either direction.
GBP/USD trades with a touching distance of 1.2000
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and touched its lowest level in a month below 1.2000 on Tuesday. The pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase near that level with market participants awaiting FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,870
Gold price clings to modest daily gains and trades above $1,870 on Tuesday. Following Monday's rally, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stages a downward correction, allowing XAU/USD to stay in positive territory ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
Will Bitcoin price test $20,000 again?
Bitcoin price shows clear signs of distribution occurring on the four-hour chart, which indicates the possibility of a trend reversal. Moreover, BTC has been consolidating for more than two weeks with no direction in sight.
Central banks, markets and the economy: Three times wrongfooted
In the US, financial conditions have eased in recent months and weighed on the effectiveness of the Fed’s policy tightening. Jerome Powell recently gave the impression of not being too concerned, so markets rallied.