AUD/USD consolidates above 0.6420 ahead of the Australian Private Sector Credit, US PCE

The AUD/USD pair recovers some lost ground and consolidates near 0.6428 during the early Asian session on Friday. The rebound of the pair is supported by a correction of the US Dollar (USD) and lower US Treasury yields. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) edges lower to 106.10 after retreating from 106.83, the highest since November. Data released on Thursday revealed that the US real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 2.1% in the second quarter, as expected. Additionally, Initial unemployment claims rose from 202,000 to 204,000, below the 215, 000 anticipated. The pending home sales fell 7.1% MoM in August, compared to estimates for a 1.0% drop MoM. Chicago Federal Reserve (Fed) President Austan Goolsbee said on Thursday that the Fed will return inflation to target and has a chance to do something rare by accomplishing that without a recession. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin remarked that the past five months of inflation data have been upbeat but that it is too early to determine what monetary policy would be next. Barkin added that lost data due to the government shutdown would complicate understanding the economy. Investors will assess the narrative of a higher for longer rate in the US against the growth risks posed by the possibility of an imminent US government shutdown. This, in turn, might cap the upside of the Greenback. On the other hand, data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed that the nation’s Retail Sales rose 0.2% in August on a monthly basis from a 0.5% increase in July, below the market consensus of 0.3% rise. The softer-than-expected Retail Sales data in August might convince the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hold the interest rate next week. Looking ahead, the Australian Private Sector Credit will be due later on Friday. However, market players will closely watch the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. The annual figure is expected to decline from 4.25% to 3.9%. The stronger data could potentially lift the US Dollar.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.