AUD/USD consolidates above 0.6420 ahead of the Australian Private Sector Credit, US PCE

- AUD/USD recovers its recent losses around 0.6428 amid the weakening of the US Dollar.
- US real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at an annual rate of 2.1% in Q2, as expected.
- Australian Retail Sales rose 0.2% in August MoM vs. the 0.3% rise expected.
- Market players await the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index report.
The AUD/USD pair recovers some lost ground and consolidates near 0.6428 during the early Asian session on Friday. The rebound of the pair is supported by a correction of the US Dollar (USD) and lower US Treasury yields. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) edges lower to 106.10 after retreating from 106.83, the highest since November.
Data released on Thursday revealed that the US real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 2.1% in the second quarter, as expected. Additionally, Initial unemployment claims rose from 202,000 to 204,000, below the 215, 000 anticipated. The pending home sales fell 7.1% MoM in August, compared to estimates for a 1.0% drop MoM.
Chicago Federal Reserve (Fed) President Austan Goolsbee said on Thursday that the Fed will return inflation to target and has a chance to do something rare by accomplishing that without a recession. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin remarked that the past five months of inflation data have been upbeat but that it is too early to determine what monetary policy would be next. Barkin added that lost data due to the government shutdown would complicate understanding the economy. Investors will assess the narrative of a higher for longer rate in the US against the growth risks posed by the possibility of an imminent US government shutdown. This, in turn, might cap the upside of the Greenback.
On the other hand, data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed that the nation’s Retail Sales rose 0.2% in August on a monthly basis from a 0.5% increase in July, below the market consensus of 0.3% rise. The softer-than-expected Retail Sales data in August might convince the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hold the interest rate next week.
Looking ahead, the Australian Private Sector Credit will be due later on Friday. However, market players will closely watch the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. The annual figure is expected to decline from 4.25% to 3.9%. The stronger data could potentially lift the US Dollar.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6428
|Today Daily Change
|0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|1.18
|Today daily open
|0.6353
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6422
|Daily SMA50
|0.6499
|Daily SMA100
|0.6593
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6409
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6332
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6511
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6361
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.638
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.632
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6287
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6242
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6398
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6442
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6475
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.0600
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0600 in the American session on Friday, erasing a portion of its daily gains in the process. Nevertheless, the risk-positive market atmosphere after PCE inflation data helps the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD turns negative on the day below 1.2200
GBP/USD reversed its direction and slumped below 1.2200 in the American session on Friday after rising above 1.2270 earlier in the day. Position readjustments and profit-taking on the last trading day of the quarter seems to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold reverses direction, drops below $1,860
Following a steady rebound toward $1,880 on Friday, Gold price made a sharp U-turn and turned negative on the day near $1,860. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 1%, XAU/USD struggles to find demand on the last day of Q3.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high
Polkadot price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.
Earnings beat triggers Nike to spike 9%
Nike (NKE) stock has surged over 9% in Friday’s premarket, climbing above $98 per share, following late Thursday’s fiscal first-quarter earnings release. Nike beat pessimistic earnings expectations by more than 23% and hiked its dividend by 9%.