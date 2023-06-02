AUD/USD clings to strong intraday gains near 0.6625-30 area, nearly two-week high

- AUD/USD gains strong traction for the second straight day and climbs to a nearly two-week high.
- The uncertainty over the Fed’s rate-hike path weighs on the USD and lends support to the major.
- The mixed US NFP report does little to impress the USD bulls or provide any impetus to the pair.
The AUD/USD pair stands stall near a one-and-half-week high, around the 0.6625-0.6630 region through the early North American session on Friday and moves little in reaction to the mixed US monthly employment details.
The US Dollar (USD) did get a minor lift after the headline NFP print showed that the US economy added 339K new jobs in May, smashing consensus estimates by a big margin. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised higher. That said, the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) next policy moves keeps a lid on any further gains for the Greenback and remains supportive of the strong bid tone surrounding the AUD/USD pair for the second successive day.
It is worth recalling that the markets have been pricing in the possibility of another 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC meeting on June 13-14. A slew of influential Fed officials this week, however, backed the case for skipping an interest rate hike. Apart from this, the risk-on impulse - led by the optimism over the passage of legislation to lift the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avert an unprecedented American default - undermines the USD and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) further draws support from hopes of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy, bolstered by a private survey on Thursday that showed China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly registered modest growth in May. This, along with speculations that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could tighten its monetary policy further, favours the AUD/USD bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6626
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.90
|Today daily open
|0.6567
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6633
|Daily SMA50
|0.6664
|Daily SMA100
|0.6758
|Daily SMA200
|0.6696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6582
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6484
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6668
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.649
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6544
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6522
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6507
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6447
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6604
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6641
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6701
EUR/USD stays above 1.0750 after US jobs report
EUR/USD fell sharply with the knee-jerk reaction to the stronger-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (+339,000) data from the US but didn't have a difficult time recovering above 1.0750. The unexpected increase in the Unemployment Rate seems to be limiting the USD's gains.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2500 as markets assess US data
GBP/USD fell below 1.2500 in the early American session but managed to rebound above that level. NFP in the US rose 339,000 in May to beat the market expectation of 190,000 by a wide margin. Soft wage inflation and the increase in Unemployment Rate, however, helped the pair hold its ground.
Gold falls toward $1,970 as US yields rebound after US jobs data
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward $1,970 on Friday. After the data from the US revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose 339,000 in May, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered toward 3.65%, weighing on XAU/USD.
China crypto community picks Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain as top protocols
Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain protocols are top picks for the Chinese crypto community, data from a report shows, a possible bullish catalyst for tokens related to these protocols as Hong Kong opens the door of crypto to retail investors.
LULU stock adds 15% on big Wall Street beat
Lululemon Athletica did it again. In something that has become quite predictable, LULU stock sailed 14.9% higher in Friday’s premarket to $377.20 after the prized athleisure brand posted a nearly 15% earnings beat for the first quarter.