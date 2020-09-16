AUD/USD clings to modest gains above 0.7300 mark, focus remains on FOMC

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD gains traction for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.
  • The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
  • The upside is likely to remain limited ahead of the key FOMC policy decision.

The AUD/USD pair edged higher through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.7315 region.

Following the previous day's pullback of around 40-45 pips from near two-week tops and a subsequent dip to the 0.7285 region on Wednesday, the pair regained traction and turned positive for the fourth consecutive session.

The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The risk-on mood undermined the US dollar's safe-haven status and benefitted the perceived riskier Australian dollar.

Meanwhile, the upside is likely to remain limited, at least for the time being, as investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bullish bets ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision later this Wednesday.

This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the overnight swing highs, around the 0.7340-45 region, before positioning for a move back towards reclaiming the 0.7400 round-figure mark.

Heading into the key central bank event, the release of the US Monthly Retail Sales figures might influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will help traders grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7315
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 0.7302
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7265
Daily SMA50 0.717
Daily SMA100 0.695
Daily SMA200 0.6762
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7344
Previous Daily Low 0.7266
Previous Weekly High 0.7325
Previous Weekly Low 0.7192
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7314
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7296
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7264
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7227
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7187
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7342
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7382
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7419

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

