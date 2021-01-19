AUD/USD clings to gains near session tops, above 0.7700 mark

- AUD/USD regained positive traction on Tuesday and snapped two days of the losing streak.
- The underlying bullish sentiment weighed on the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
- Rallying US bond yields might help limit the USD downside and cap the upside for the major.
The AUD/USD pair edged higher through the Asian session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the 0.7700 mark.
The pair caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of the losing streak amid a modest US dollar pullback from near one-month tops. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus measures. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that undermined the safe-haven USD and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
The momentum assisted the AUD/USD pair to recover the previous day's modest losses to two-week lows, through the upside is more likely to remain limited. Expectations of a larger government borrowing triggered a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. This might help limit any meaningful downside for the greenback and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the major, at least for the time being.
Moreover, investors are likely to turn cautious, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural ceremony on Wednesday. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying interest before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has stalled its recent corrective slide from multi-year tops and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday, leaving the AUD/USD pair at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment. That said, USD Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen’s confirmation hearing – scheduled later today – might play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7713
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|0.7686
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7686
|Daily SMA50
|0.7518
|Daily SMA100
|0.7348
|Daily SMA200
|0.7098
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7758
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7658
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7806
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7697
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.772
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7644
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7601
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7743
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7843
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD testing 1.2100 amid USD pullback, ahead of ZEW, Yellen
EUR/USD trades close to 1.2100, holding onto the recovery mode ahead of the European open. The recovery in the risk sentiment amid expectations of additional fiscal stimulus is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Next of note remains the German ZEW, Yellen’s hearings.
GBP/USD: US dollar weakness, Brexit chatters favor bulls around 1.3600
GBP/USD stays on the bids above 1.3600 as the risk-on mood downs the safe-haven US dollar. Brexit deal reaches the House of Commons for re-voting. The Treasury Sec. nominee Yellen’s testimony, Brexit chatters and virus updates will be the key amid light calendar.
XAU/USD challenges 200-DMA on the road to recovery, Yellen eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend Monday’s impressive bounce from seven-week lows of $1803, as the 200-daily moving average (DMA) appears to be a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
Bitcoin: Long-term holders remain confident about the price rally
Bitcoin has delayed the expected breakout to $40,000, leading to uncertainty and even talks of a possible retreat under $30,000. However, the Reserve Risk indicator from Glassnode suggests that long-term investors are staying put.
US Dollar Index: Drops back towards fortnight-old support below 91.00
DXY extends pullback from highest in one month. The Index remains on the back foot around 90.68, down 0.10% intraday, during early Tuesday. Monday’s Doji at multi-day top, overbought RSI favor further consolidation of gains.