AUD/USD climbs to fresh weekly top, retakes 0.6300 ahead of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs

- AUD/USD gains positive traction for the second straight day amid subdued USD demand.
- The RBA’s less dovish outlook and China optimism further seem to underpin the Aussie.
- Trade-related uncertainties warrant caution for bulls ahead of US tariff announcements.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some follow-through buyers for the second consecutive day and recovers further from a nearly four-week low, around the 0.6220-0.6215 area touched on Monday. The momentum lifts spot prices to a fresh weekly top during the first half of the European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 0.6300 round-figure mark.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues to draw support from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) less dovish stance, saying that returning inflation sustainably to target remains the highest priority. Adding to this, RBA Governor Michele Bullock said that the board did not discuss a rate cut and has not made up its mind on a May move. Moreover, the optimism over China's economy benefits antipodean currencies, including the Aussie, which, along with subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, acts as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair.
Data released on Tuesday showed that China’s manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in a year during March. This comes on top of China's better-than-expected official PMIs on Monday and the recent stimulus measures to prop up an economic recovery underpin the China-proxy Aussie. The USD, on the other hand, continues with its struggle to attract any meaningful buyers amid the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume its rate-cutting cycle soon and further lends support to the AUD/USD pair.
That said, persistent worries about the potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's tariffs and the risk of a further escalation of the US-China trade war. Moreover, the markets are currently pricing in around a 70% chance that the RBA will cut interest rates at its next policy meeting in May, which might contribute to capping the AUD/USD pair. Traders might also opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs announcement, which will drive sentiment around the export-reliant AUD.
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured near 1.0800 on Trump's 'Liberation Day'
EUR/USD keeps the red at around 1.0800 in European trading on Wednesday as investors rush for the safe-haven US Dollar, aniticpating US President Donald Trump’s long-threatened “reciprocal” tariffs package, due to be announced at 20:00 GMT.
GBP/USD trades with caution above 1.2900, awaits Trump’s tariffs reveal
GBP/USD is trading with caution above 1.2900 in the European session on Wednesday, Traders remain wary and refrain from placing fresh bets on the major, anticopating the US 'reciprocal tariffs' announcement on "Liberation Day' at 20:00 GMT.
Gold price stabilizes ahead of Trump's tariffs announcement on “Liberation Day”
Gold price stabilizes just above $3,130 at the time of writing on Wednesday following a mean reversal move the prior day after a fresh all-time high got eked out at $3,149 before closing in negative territory. The Gold rush rally stalled ahead of Trump officially announcing the reciprocal tariff implementation later this Wednesday at the White House
ADP Employment Change projected to show US job growth gaining in March
The US labor market is poised to steal the spotlight this week as concerns over a potential slowdown in economic momentum remain on the rise — an unease fueled by recent signs of slower growth and troubling underlying data, aggravated by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding US tariffs.
Is the US economy headed for a recession?
Leading economists say a recession is more likely than originally expected. With new tariffs set to be launched on April 2, investors and economists are growing more concerned about an economic slowdown or recession.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.